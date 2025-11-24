Aramco and Pasqal make history with Saudi Arabia's first quantum computer

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, in partnership with Pasqal, a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, have achieved a major breakthrough for the Middle East's technology landscape with the successful deployment of Saudi Arabia's first quantum computer — and the region's first quantum computer dedicated to industrial applications.

The deployment of Pasqal's quantum computer powered by neutral-atom technology at Aramco's data center, in Dhahran, marks a pivotal step in building regional expertise and accelerating the development of quantum applications across the energy, materials, and industrial sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

It aligns with Aramco's strategy to leverage advanced digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate innovation and create long-term value. It also reflects Pasqal's global mission to deliver practical, industry-ready quantum solutions to strategic sectors worldwide.

Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Aramco EVP of Technology & Innovation, said: "Aramco is an established technology leader, which continues to innovate through the development and deployment of advanced digital solutions that have tangible benefits. We are deploying AI and other technologies at scale to further enhance our operations, maximize efficiency and unlock value across our business. Our partnership with Pasqal is a natural progression and we are thrilled to pioneer next-generation quantum capabilities, harnessing significant opportunities presented by this new frontier in computing."

Loïc Henriet, Pasqal CEO, said: "This is a historic milestone with Aramco. The deployment of our most powerful quantum computer yet is a piece of history and a landmark for the Middle East's quantum future. Pasqal continues its expansion, delivering practical quantum power to industry."

Wa'ed Ventures, part of Aramco's venture capital program, initially invested in Pasqal in January 2023, making it one of the company's early strategic investors. Since then, Wa'ed Ventures has actively supported Pasqal's efforts to localize its technologies and operations in Saudi Arabia, enabling the company to build a strong presence in the Kingdom and contribute to the development of a regional quantum ecosystem.

Pasqal's system installed at Aramco's data center can control 200 qubits arranged in programmable two-dimensional arrays, offering a platform suitable for exploring advanced quantum algorithms and real-world use cases relevant to industrial operations.

As part of the partnership, Pasqal will also provide training programs and joint research opportunities for Saudi engineers and scientists, strengthening the Kingdom's quantum ecosystem and supporting the development of high-tech talent.

X @aramco

About Aramco

As one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

About Pasqal

Pasqal is a leading Quantum Computing company that builds quantum processors from ordered neutral atoms in 2D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. Pasqal was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d'Optique, by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Professor Dr. Alain Aspect, Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022, Dr. Antoine Browaeys, and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. Pasqal has secured more than €140 million in financing to date. To learn more about us, visit www.pasqal.com.

DisclaimerThe press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream and downstream performance, including relative to peers. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "goal," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "can have," "likely," "should," "could," and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following factors: global supply, demand and price fluctuations of oil, gas and petrochemicals; global economic conditions; competition in the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; climate change concerns, weather conditions and related impacts on the global demand for hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon-based products; risks related to Saudi Aramco's ability to successfully meet its ESG targets, including its failure to fully meet its GHG emissions reduction targets by 2050; conditions affecting the transportation of products; operational risk and hazards common in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the MENA region and other areas; natural disasters and public health pandemics or epidemics; the management of Saudi Aramco's growth; the management of the Company's subsidiaries, joint operations, joint ventures, associates and entities in which it holds a minority interest; Saudi Aramco's exposure to inflation, interest rate risk and foreign exchange risk; risks related to operating in a regulated industry and changes to oil, gas, environmental or other regulations that impact the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; legal proceedings, international trade matters, and other disputes or agreements; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.