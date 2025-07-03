circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS 2025 REVEALS THE ESTABLISHMENTS RANKED ON THE EXTENDED 51-100 LIST

03 luglio 2025 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting a spotlight on an expanded array of exceptional drink experiences across the region, Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, announces the extended 51-100 list for the fifth year running. The ranking is revealed two weeks ahead of the live awards ceremony in Macau and is created by the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy: a well-travelled, gender-balanced group of 300-plus industry professionals, including bartenders, bar proprietors, drinks journalists, and cocktail connoisseurs who vote for venues they believe offer the best bar experiences in the region.

The 51-100 list: a snapshot

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia's 50 Best Bars says: "It's a pleasure to welcome such a vibrant and eclectic mix of bars to this year's 51–100 list. Since the inception of the extended rankings in 2021, we've continued to be inspired by the remarkable creativity and boundary-pushing bars that spotlight the diverse drink cultures of Asia and marry that with global appeal. This yearly surge of new entries and the emergence of fresh destinations reflect a region in constant evolution. We hope to see even more bartending talent continue to shape memorable drinking experiences for discerning guests throughout Asia."

Leading the extended list is Shenzhen's Obsidian Bar at No.51. From Seoul, Pine & Co secures the No.52 spot, with Soko close behind at No.54. Several destinations are represented by two bars each on the extended list including Goa with new entry Bar Outrigger (No.55) and re-entry Hideaway (No.94).

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

The 2025 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars will be announced at the awards ceremony on 15 July 2025 in Macau, in collaboration with destination partners Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. The awards ceremony will also be livestreamed on 50 Best's YouTube channel, beginning at 20.00 Macau time.

For media centre access, please visit:https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714803/50_Best_Bars_2025_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723588/Asias_50_Best_Bars_2025.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asias-50-best-bars-2025-reveals-the-establishments-ranked-on-the-extended-51-100-list-302496686.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Alimentazione Alimentazione Alimentazione AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Palio di Siena rinviato per pioggia, la delusione in piazza - Video
Pnrr, via libera dell'Ue alla settima rata
Max Giusti a Wimbledon per Sinner: "Ci sono 90 gradi..." - Video
Ecobonus e bonus casa, Enea: online portale per invio dati 2025
Trump e l'insulto a Biden: "Quel figlio di put...." - Video
Antimafia, siglato protocollo con TikTok contro contenuti che esaltano criminalità
Trump inaugura 'Alcatraz' per migranti: "Per scappare da alligatori, correte a zig-zag" - Video
News to go
Dazi, Ue e Usa verso accordo: si stringe sul 10%
Trump e l'ultima minaccia a Musk: "Lo deporto? Vediamo" - Video
Raid a Gaza, strage in un internet café sul mare
Fecondazione e natalità, esperti a congresso a Parigi: videonews della nostra inviata
Israele, Trump: "Fate accordo a Gaza, riportate indietro gli ostaggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza