Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa

ASTALDI creditors without SFP securities

28 ottobre 2024 | 16.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Information for all ASTALDI creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not yet been able to receive the SFP securities

ROME, ITALY - EQS Newsroom - 28 October 2024 - On 17 July 2020, the Court of Rome approved the arrangement with the creditors of Astaldi.

This notice is addressed to all ASTALDI/ASTARIS creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not been able to receive the SFP securities.

It is important to know that no compensation can be paid if the SFP securities have not been transferred to your own securities account.

Please contact us if you wish to sell your ASTALDI credit.

Kindly find the contact details below:

Black Pine Capital GmbH

Universitaetsring 8/6,

1100 Vienna

Austria

info@blackpinecapital.at

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ASTALDI SFP securities ASTALDI credit Black Pine Capital GmbH
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza