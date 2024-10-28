ASTALDI creditors without SFP securities

Information for all ASTALDI creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not yet been able to receive the SFP securities

ROME, ITALY - EQS Newsroom - 28 October 2024 - On 17 July 2020, the Court of Rome approved the arrangement with the creditors of Astaldi.

This notice is addressed to all ASTALDI/ASTARIS creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not been able to receive the SFP securities.

It is important to know that no compensation can be paid if the SFP securities have not been transferred to your own securities account.

Please contact us if you wish to sell your ASTALDI credit.

Kindly find the contact details below:

Black Pine Capital GmbH

Universitaetsring 8/6,

1100 Vienna

Austria

info@blackpinecapital.at