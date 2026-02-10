circle x black
AsymBio Establishes Integrated Technology Platforms Spanning the Full Biopharmaceutical Development Lifecycle

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock code: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), announced that it has established integrated technology platforms spanning the full biopharmaceutical development lifecycle. Through its end-to-end service capabilities, the company provides streamlined, integrated workflows from early development to commercial manufacturing.

AsymBio is a technology-driven biopharmaceutical CDMO focused on accelerating innovation through integrated development and manufacturing services for clients. Key platforms include:

AsymBio will continue to invest in R&D and technology development through advanced technology platforms and data-enabled manufacturing processes. By integrating advanced scientific approaches with large-scale manufacturing experience, AsymBio works to help global clients address complex development challenges, improve manufacturing efficiency and product quality, and support reliable commercialization of innovative therapies.

About AsymBio

AsymBio focuses exclusively on biopharmaceutical CDMO services. The company delivers one-stop CDMO services from early-stage development to clinical, toxicology, and commercial-scale manufacturing. AsymBio is also expanding beyond ADCs into NDCs while maintaining comprehensive capabilities for antibody therapeutics and recombinant proteins.

For more information, visit www.asymbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.Business inquiries: MKT@asymchem.com.cn

