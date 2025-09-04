Aurzen Debuts ZIP Cyber Edition Projector at IFA 2025

Aurzen ZIP Cyber Edition — The Future in Your Pocket, The Moment to Share.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today announced the global unveiling of its flagship ZIP Cyber Edition projector at IFA 2025, marking the first worldwide showcase of this special edition. As the centerpiece of Aurzen's exhibition, the ZIP Cyber Edition reflects the company's design philosophy and introduces futuristic aesthetics to its pocket-sized projector line.

The ZIP Cyber Edition is inspired by sleek urban architecture, the precision of high-performance sports cars, and cyberpunk visuals from movies and video games. Its design incorporates subtle circuit-inspired details and layered structures, conveying high-tech craftsmanship. Compact and battery-powered, it enables immersive entertainment anywhere. Palm-sized yet powerful, it transforms any space into a shared experience — from movie nights to on-the-go gaming and gatherings. Every detail, from intuitive controls to built-in audio, is designed for effortless use, allowing users to focus on the moments that matter.

An Ecosystem for a Cyber Lifestyle

The ZIP Cyber Edition is enhanced by a family of modular accessories, enabling users to customize their portable setup:

Key Features of the Aurzen ZIP Cyber Edition

Pricing & Availability

The Aurzen ZIP Cyber Edition will be available for pre-order on September 5, 2025, with a retail price of USD 429.99. Pre-orders will begin exclusively on Aurzen's official website.

The Aurzen ZIP Cyber Edition and its full ecosystem will be available for hands-on demonstrations at IFA 2025, Messe Berlin, Hall H21, Booth H21-111, from September 5–9.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology, dedicated to creating high-value, user-friendly entertainment solutions for modern lifestyles. Combining cutting-edge optical engineering with intuitive software and user-centric design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award and IDEA Award.

For more information, visit www.aurzen.com.

Contact: media@aurzen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760102/ZIP____PR.jpg

