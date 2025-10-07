Autonomy at Scale: PassiveLogic and Aroundtown Partner to Transform European Real Estate

Partnership brings together one of Europe's largest real estate companies and the pioneer of autonomous building platforms to redefine operational efficiency and sustainability at scale

LONDON and BERLIN, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PassiveLogic, the category-defining pioneer of generative autonomy for buildings, and Aroundtown, one of Europe's largest real estate companies, announce a partnership to deploy PassiveLogic's digital-twin platform and next- generation autonomous building controls across Aroundtown's portfolio.

The partnership sets a new standard for building efficiency and performance by cutting costs and emissions, advancing sustainability results, streamlining daily operations, and elevating tenant comfort—all at scale.

Aroundtown is preparing its portfolio for the future. This shift to autonomous buildings accelerates modernization, strengthens Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance, and lays the groundwork for smarter, more sustainable operations. By applying AI-driven autonomous controls that continuously optimize performance, owners and operators will have real-time visibility into all major building systems.

In buildings where PassiveLogic's AI solution is implemented, the rollout will bring the buildings in line with upcoming requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), Europe's roadmap to a fully decarbonized building stock by 2050, with regulatory thresholds starting as early as 2026.

"PassiveLogic is transforming our building operations from reactive to proactive," said Limor Bermann, Chief Sustainability Officer at Aroundtown. "By embedding autonomy into our assets, we lower costs, reduce carbon emissions, and extend the life of critical systems—while offering tenants a consistently higher-quality experience. This is not only about today's savings, but about preparing our portfolio for the next generation of performance and sustainability standards."

Troy Harvey, CEO of PassiveLogic, adds, "Buildings are no longer passive infrastructure; with AI and autonomy, they're becoming a new workforce that manages energy, operations, and sustainability on their own. Aroundtown's footprint will serve as a model for the industry, showcasing how our generative-autonomy platform delivers owner control, occupant comfort, and streamlined workflows free from legacy constraints."

The PassiveLogic–Aroundtown partnership represents a key milestone in Europe's pivot toward a low-carbon, high-performance built environment. The technology deployment provides a model for the industry's broader transformation to a climate-forward future.

About PassiveLogic

PassiveLogic makes generative AI software for the built environment, enabling generative autonomy for things and universal real-time collaboration between teams by reimagining how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage buildings and industrial systems as infrastructural robots. Using physics-informed AI and Quantum digital twins, PassiveLogic is powered by the world's fastest AI compiler to deliver next-generation control systems. Users can build generative autonomous infrastructure in minutes and easily collaborate with AI agents through an intuitive suite of 'choose your own adventure' tools.

The company is seizing a generational opportunity to reinvent building automation—replacing aging control systems with the industry's first modern platform powered by autonomous in-building physical AI agents—all while tackling the climate challenge head-on.

For more information, visit www.passivelogic.com

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown is one of Europe's largest real estate companies, M-Dax listed and focused on income generating quality properties that have potential for value-add in central locations mainly in Germany and the Netherlands. The portfolio comprises mainly office, residential and hotel properties. Hundreds of experienced employees from all areas of the value chain ensure that Aroundtown effectively realizes long-term potential. Professional organization, flexibility, innovation and extensive tenant services make Aroundtown a reliable partner for growth and success. Aroundtown is a sustainability leader in the European market with strong visibility in ESG indices such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and more.

For more information, visit www.aroundtown.de

