AVATR VISION XPECTRA Makes Global Debut, AVATR Showcasing Original Design in Munich

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVATR Technology held its "Brilliant New Horizon AVATR Brand Day" at UTOPIA München in Munich, Germany. The world's first Emotive Intelligent (EI) vision car, AVATR VISION XPECTRA, made its debut, alongside the limited-edition AVATR 012 co-created with Kim Jones, the exclusive custom AVATR 11 Royal Edition, the Urban Luxury SUV AVATR 07, and the Luxury Sports Sedan AVATR 06. These star models formed a new luxury matrix and will also be showcased from September 9 to 14 at the 2025 Munich Auto Show, fully showcasing the brand's systematic achievements in original design and intelligent technology.

The design inspiration for the AVATR VISION XPECTRA stems from the "Power of Natural Energy." Its exterior is defined by clean, bold lines that convey a powerful yet poised stance, while the interior combines carefully selected materials with cutting-edge technology to create an intelligent, personalized, and immersive space. Chief Design Officer Nader stated, "AVATR VISION XPECTRA is an Emotional Intelligence companion shaped by energy and connected through emotion. Here, every journey becomes a vivid declaration of 'Emotive Luxury.'"

The global debut of AVATR VISION XPECTRA not only represents a new attempt by AVATR in original design but also reflects the brand's exploration direction centered on the core concept of "Emotive Luxury." AVATR stated that it will continue to combine original design with intelligent technology to deliver future mobility experiences that surpass expectations and redefine imagination.

