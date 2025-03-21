circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 23 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 14:52
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

AWE 2025 Live: Changhong Showcases AI-Driven Home Appliances, Paving a New Path for Brand Elevation

21 marzo 2025 | 10.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE 2025) opened on March 20 in Shanghai, Changhong unveiled a comprehensive suite of AI-driven home appliances. Highlights included an industry-first emotional-healing AI TV, a dual-zone PRO air conditioner for combined spaces, and communication modules for the emerging low-altitude economy. These innovations emphasize Changhong's technological expertise and comprehensive AI capabilities in consumer electronics, while also signaling its entry into evolving industries.

At the event, Changhong debuted the Q10Air, its industry-first emotional-healing AI TV. The display features the pioneering penetrating diffuse reflection technology, where the AI light wing dynamically adjusts color and presentation based on on-screen activity, aiming to enhance the user's emotional engagement.

Changhong also introduced the dual-zone PRO air conditioner for combined living and dining spaces. This AI-powered system offers a comprehensive upgrade in user experience, specifically designed to meet the needs of integrated environments.

Changhong's subsidiary, AI-Link Technology, also unveiled the WF-H105-ESA2, the latest communication module for the low-altitude economy, exemplifying Changhong's capability to empower industry partners with groundbreaking technology in this burgeoning sector.

To meet modern lifestyle expectations, Changhong is enhancing daily life with AI and advanced technologies in kitchen and laundry applications, offering more personalized care.

At Changhong's booth, the Pure Color series refrigerator impresses with its high capacity and AI-driven rapid ice-making in 60 minutes. Its ultra-thin design appeals to younger consumers, enhancing aesthetics and lifestyle. The exhibition showcased residential and commercial refrigeration equipment, including the Blue Oxygen washing and drying set, highlighting Changhong's technological advancements. Notable exhibits included the M Fresh Life, Frozen Fresh Life, Worry-free Embedded Pro, and more. The Changhong Smart Home System integrates intelligent control, energy efficiency, and security, offering energy savings and AI-driven solutions for personalized household needs.

Changhong's extensive product at AWE 2025 highlighted its shift from traditional home appliance production to smart manufacturing. The presence of voice actors from the hit Ne Zha animated movie series added a cultural touch to Changhong's booth, enhancing its impact at the event.

In recent years, Changhong has aligned with international winter sports events, showcasing its brand attributes of vitality, fashion, cleanliness, and global reach. By leveraging AI and emerging technologies, the company aims to enhance its image through sports and cultural partnerships, signaling its ambition to shape the intelligent era and engage users worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647025/Changhong.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/awe-2025-live-changhong-showcases-ai-driven-home-appliances-paving-a-new-path-for-brand-elevation-302407871.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzo medio a 417 euro in quarto trimestre 2024"
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, ultime news
News to go
Oggi e domani tornano le Giornate FAI di Primavera
News to go
Trapani, corteo con don Ciotti per le vittime di mafia
News to go
Bonus anziani 2025, chi può avere i soldi e come fare domanda
News to go
Sciopero, venerdì nero per i trasporti: stop a bus, tram e metro
News to go
Stellantis, Elkann: "Il 2025 sarà un anno difficile"
Totti e la follia del tifoso: "Mi ha baciato le scarpe per strada" - Video
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Musumeci: "Area coincide con uno dei più pericolosi vulcani attivi al mondo"
News to go
Dazi Usa al 25%, Lagarde: "Possono ridurre Pil Eurozona 2025


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza