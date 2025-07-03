BE OPEN reveals the final winners of the Designing Futures 2050 International Student Competition dedicated to the SDGs

LUGANO, Switzerland, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN has identified the winners of the Public Vote and Founder's Choice Prizes in Designing Futures 2050, its sixth international competition for students, graduates, and young professionals within the programme to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The competition encouraged participants to reinterpret the SDGs in light of present-day realities and propose actionable, scalable strategies. Entrants could submit their work under three thematic categories: Battling the Problems of Today, Creating the Visions of Tomorrow, Adjusting the SDGs.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN, commented on the finalisation of the competition: "For six consecutive years, BE OPEN has championed the UN SDGs through global student design and innovation challenges. Every year, we receive hundreds of remarkable, insightful, and imaginative submissions from young creatives across the globe. This continuous engagement confirms our belief that educating and inspiring youth is the most effective route toward impactful change. Our mission is to nurture a generation capable of addressing future challenges through creativity, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration."

The Founder's Choice Prize of 3000 euro, allocated by Elena Baturina herself, goes to Jeanne Begon-Lours and Lucy Dain-Williams, MSc in Environmental Technology at the Imperial College London for Tera Mira, Working with Nature to Drive Meaningful Change in Stretch Textiles.

Tera Mira aims at developing a bio-based, biodegradable alternative to elastane, derived from the natural stretch properties of seaweed. The solution is sustainable and mimics elastane's elasticity while eliminating fossil fuel dependence, toxicity, and microplastic pollution.

The title of the Public Vote Prize winner and the 2000 euro grant goes to CALMs: Computer Aided Learning Management Suite by Komborero Victor Kangai and Tinotenda Chrispen Makoni, students of Physics, Maths and Computer Science at the High Achievers Coach International Academy of Zimbabwe.

CALMS is an innovative e-learning platform designed to address the digital divide in Zimbabwe's education system by leveraging Television White Spaces (TVWS) technology to provide low-cost, stable connectivity and offline learning capabilities, ensuring continuous educational access even in low-network areas.

In addition to the money grants, all the winners will be awarded access to relevant educational opportunities and a fully paid trip to a major sustainability-related event in order to be able to present their projects to decision makers and global audiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724397/Elena_Baturina.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.