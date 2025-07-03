circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

BE OPEN reveals the final winners of the Designing Futures 2050 International Student Competition dedicated to the SDGs

03 luglio 2025 | 18.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUGANO, Switzerland, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN has identified the winners of the Public Vote and Founder's Choice Prizes in Designing Futures 2050, its sixth international competition for students, graduates, and young professionals within the programme to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The competition encouraged participants to reinterpret the SDGs in light of present-day realities and propose actionable, scalable strategies. Entrants could submit their work under three thematic categories: Battling the Problems of Today, Creating the Visions of Tomorrow, Adjusting the SDGs.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN, commented on the finalisation of the competition:  "For six consecutive years, BE OPEN has championed the UN SDGs through global student design and innovation challenges. Every year, we receive hundreds of remarkable, insightful, and imaginative submissions from young creatives across the globe. This continuous engagement confirms our belief that educating and inspiring youth is the most effective route toward impactful change. Our mission is to nurture a generation capable of addressing future challenges through creativity, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration."

The Founder's Choice Prize of 3000 euro, allocated by Elena Baturina herself, goes to Jeanne Begon-Lours and Lucy Dain-Williams, MSc in Environmental Technology at the Imperial College London for Tera Mira, Working with Nature to Drive Meaningful Change in Stretch Textiles.

Tera Mira aims at developing a bio-based, biodegradable alternative to elastane, derived from the natural stretch properties of seaweed. The solution is sustainable and mimics elastane's elasticity while eliminating fossil fuel dependence, toxicity, and microplastic pollution.

The title of the Public Vote Prize winner and the 2000 euro grant goes to CALMs: Computer Aided Learning Management Suite by Komborero Victor Kangai and Tinotenda Chrispen Makoni, students of Physics, Maths and Computer Science at the High Achievers Coach International Academy of Zimbabwe.

CALMS  is an innovative e-learning platform designed to address the digital divide in Zimbabwe's education system by leveraging Television White Spaces (TVWS) technology to provide low-cost, stable connectivity and offline learning capabilities, ensuring continuous educational access even in low-network areas.

In addition to the money grants, all the winners will be awarded access to relevant educational opportunities and a fully paid trip to a major sustainability-related event in order to be able to present their projects to decision makers and global audiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724397/Elena_Baturina.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-reveals-the-final-winners-of-the-designing-futures-2050-international-student-competition-dedicated-to-the-sdgs-302497803.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Ambiente Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Ambiente Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Fine vita, parte iter in Parlamento: cosa prevede e come funziona
Palio di Siena rinviato per pioggia, la delusione in piazza - Video
Pnrr, via libera dell'Ue alla settima rata
Max Giusti a Wimbledon per Sinner: "Ci sono 90 gradi..." - Video
Ecobonus e bonus casa, Enea: online portale per invio dati 2025
Trump e l'insulto a Biden: "Quel figlio di put...." - Video
Antimafia, siglato protocollo con TikTok contro contenuti che esaltano criminalità
Trump inaugura 'Alcatraz' per migranti: "Per scappare da alligatori, correte a zig-zag" - Video
News to go
Dazi, Ue e Usa verso accordo: si stringe sul 10%
Trump e l'ultima minaccia a Musk: "Lo deporto? Vediamo" - Video
Raid a Gaza, strage in un internet café sul mare
Fecondazione e natalità, esperti a congresso a Parigi: videonews della nostra inviata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza