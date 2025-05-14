Bench International Launches Bench On Demand to Deliver Executive Leadership at Fractional and Interim Capacity

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bench International, the longest-serving woman-founded executive search firm in the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Bench On Demand, a new service offering flexible access to A-level executive talent on a fractional or interim basis. This initiative expands Bench's 50-year legacy of strategic leadership placements by enabling life sciences companies to access thousands of subject matter experts aligned to the pace and priorities of their business without the overhead of full-time hires. As more companies struggle to meet investor and board demands for quick execution, Bench On Demand emerges as a critical solution for bridging leadership gaps immediately and effectively.

Bench On Demand meets the urgent need for scalable, high-impact leadership solutions in a rapidly evolving and financially constrained market. Drawing on Bench's five-decade track record in executive search for the life sciences, the offering provides clients with access to seasoned professionals who can step in quickly, deliver immediate value, and help organizations navigate critical inflection points. This includes accelerating key milestones, bridging talent gaps, or supporting organizational transformation.

"Today's emerging innovative companies must have access to the proven, most impactful leaders in order to compete and win. Fractional leadership democratizes their access to the talent pool that is otherwise unaffordable to them," said Denise (DeeDee) DeMan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Bench International. "Bench On Demand was built in direct response to the realities our clients are facing. Companies need established, executive-level leaders who can hit the ground running and deliver results, without delay, and without committing to permanent headcount before they're ready."

Bench On Demand supports a wide spectrum of leadership needs across functions including C-Suite, R&D, clinical, regulatory, finance, operations, commercialization, HR, and corporate and business strategy. Designed for flexibility, the offering enables companies to define the scope and duration of the engagement. Whether fractional, interim, or project-based, Bench On Demand offers the flexibility to scale up or down as needs evolve.

About Bench InternationalBench International is celebrating 50 years as the longest-serving woman-founded executive search firm in life sciences and healthcare. Specializing in executive search, board services, talent mapping, and gap analysis, Bench continues to shape leadership through its extensive expertise.

With a proven history of over $150 billion in successful client exits and a 98% project completion rate, Bench International continues to lead globally in placing top talent. Bench's clients benefit from its exceptional talent network and unwavering focus on driving growth, innovation, and shareholder value.

