circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Brazil's Ministry of Education, UNESCO, and Huawei Launch Open Schools Digital Transformation Projects in Bahia and Pará

11 settembre 2025 | 10.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SAO PAULO, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil's Ministry of Education, UNESCO, and Huawei have launched "Technology-enabled Open Schools for All" pilot projects in Bahia and Pará.

With an emphasis on green digital education and reaching underserved regions, the project will provide schools with:

Supported by the state education departments of Bahia and Pará and running under Huawei's TECH4ALL digital inclusion initiative, the project will also establish two teacher training centers covering Brazil's North and Northeast regions. Led by the Laboratory of Creativity and Innovation for Basic Education (LabCrie), the two centers are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

"This initiative shows how connectivity, digital tools, and teacher training can enhance learning spaces. It is not just about using technology, but about incorporating it in a critical, creative, and sustainable way, preparing our schools, educators, and students for the challenges of today and tomorrow," said Iuri Rubim, General Director of the Anísio Teixeira Institute under Bahia's State Department of Education.

Aligned with UN SDG4 and now in its second phase, the Open Schools project aims to create resilient education systems that support national education policies, underpin the digital transformation of the education sector, and expand equitable access to digital education.

"We believe this initiative is key to advancing the digitalization of education in Brazil. It acts as a catalyst for preparing society for digital transformation, ensuring that the future is built with greater innovation and equity for all," said Rafael Herdy, educator and Technology Coordinator at Pará's State Department of Education.

Teacher training will focus on training middle and high school teachers in green digital education and AI. Delivered through the Ministry of Education's virtual learning platform AVAMEC, the training program aims to benefit 1,000 teachers and students from public schools in Jequié and Breves.

 "UNESCO recognizes that no screen will ever replace a teacher, but we believe in the enormous potential of technology in education to build more inclusive and sustainable futures," said Maria Rehder, UNESCO Project Officer in Brazil. "The initiative represents a step forward in integrating technology and education. We will develop methodologies in green digital education and AI based on dialogue with educators themselves."

The project also aims to strengthen Brazil's public policies for digital education, including developing a national guide on green digital education that encompasses enhanced national platforms, connecting schools, building sustainable technological infrastructure, and training teachers in AI.

"Open Schools reflects Huawei's commitment to democratizing access to technology and building a more inclusive digital future," said Elise Machado, Government Affairs Coordinator at Huawei Brazil. "We believe that digital inclusion begins with education. Projects like this align innovation, sustainability, and human development, directly impacting communities in historically underserved regions."

Alongside Brazil, second-phase Open Schools projects are currently running in Egypt and Thailand. Phase I ran from 2020 to 2024 in Egypt, Ethiopia, and Ghana.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770933/Students_and_teachers_from_Breves_Public_School__Par__State__Brazil___Photo_credit__Huawei.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brazils-ministry-of-education-unesco-and-huawei-launch-open-schools-digital-transformation-projects-in-bahia-and-para-302553716.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA ICT ICT Altro ICT Altro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, in arrivo pioggia e temporali
News to go
Estate, turismo straniero +2,8%
News to go
Scuola, suonata prima campanella del nuovo anno: il calendario
"Calenda doveva stare nel panel della maggioranza", l'intervento di Bonelli a Cernobbio - Video
Venezia 82, Fanelli show e un inaspettato Leone d’oro: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
Forum di Cernobbio, parola all’opposizione nella terza giornata: la videonews del nostro inviato
Venezia 82, Servillo e il messaggio per Gaza: "Ammirazione per chi è in mare a portare umanità" - Video
Venezia 82, standing ovation per Giorgio Armani: l'omaggio del Lido - Video
Venezia 82, a sorpresa Nino D’Angelo sul palco - Video
Simona Ventura saluta Armani: “Una guida per tutta l’Italia” - Video
Armani, da Elkan a Versace l'omaggio a Re Giorgio - Videonews della nostra inviata
Donatella Versace alla camera ardente di Armani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza