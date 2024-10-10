Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

BSS Group Strengthens European eCommerce Offerings with Acquisition of On Tap and Aitoc

10 ottobre 2024 | 09.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Strengthening its position in Europe, BSS Group integrates On Tap's expertise to deliver innovative digital commerce solutions across the continent.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSS Group, a global provider of full-service digital commerce solutions, has acquired EU-based eCommerce firm On Tap, boosting its European presence. This acquisition adds On Tap's expertise and that of its subsidiary, Aitoc, to BSS Group's brands, including BSS Commerce, Magestore, Omni Themes, Simicart, and eComStart.

With over 18 years of experience in platforms like Adobe Commerce, Shopify, and Shopware, On Tap expands BSS Group's team to more than 400 professionals. Together, they will offer enhanced digital services to over 100,000 clients in 150+ countries.

"This acquisition is a key step in our European growth strategy," said Trung Nguyen, CEO of BSS Group. "By integrating On Tap's expertise with our resources, we can deliver even greater value to our clients across Europe."

Enhanced Service Offerings

On Tap's strong reputation in the UK and Europe aligns with BSS Group's expansion goals. With BSS's resources, On Tap will scale its operations and deliver enhanced services to clients, including major enterprises across various industries.

Dan Garner, Founder and Managing Director of On Tap, shared: "Joining BSS Group allows us to expand our offerings and continue to innovate. With BSS's support, we're positioned to make a bigger impact across Europe."

This acquisition leverages both companies' strengths in digital commerce, omnichannel strategies, and B2B services, allowing them to offer a wider range of solutions for today's market.

Expanding European Presence

BSS Group strengthens its presence in key European markets such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, supporting its goal to better serve customers across the continent. The integration of On Tap's team will help BSS Group deliver more tailored solutions for businesses in Europe.

About BSS Group: BSS Group is a global leader in full-service digital commerce solutions, serving over 100,000 customers in 150+ countries. Its portfolio includes BSS Commerce, Magestore, Omni Themes, Simicart, and eComStart. For more information, see bsscommerce.com and www.magestore.com.

About On Tap: On Tap is an EU-based eCommerce firm with over 18 years of experience, known for providing innovative digital commerce solutions to enterprises globally. Learn more at www.ontapgroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527546/bssgroup_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bss-group-strengthens-european-ecommerce-offerings-with-acquisition-of-on-tap-and-aitoc-302272522.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Strengthening its position in Europe integrates On Tap's expertise expertise perizia
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza