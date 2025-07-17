circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's Jas Leader Program Empowers Over 40,000 Kazakh Students Ahead of Strategic Handover

17 luglio 2025 | 13.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jas Leader Akademiiasy program, launched by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation in 2021 to nurture leadership skills among young people in Kazakhstan, has completed its pilot phase and its ongoing management will now be handed over to leading certified local organisations to drive further expansion.

Over these years, more than 41,500 schoolchildren across 124 schools in 17 regions have participated in the Jas Leader initiative. Aimed at students in grades 5 to 11, the program has helped young people build confidence, teamwork, communication, and self-expression through hands-on, interactive learning. More than 200 teachers have been specially trained to deliver the curriculum and facilitate sessions.

Conducted as extracurricular workshops, the program features discussions on leadership, biographies of inspiring figures, games, group projects, and practical exercises designed to foster personal growth and mutual respect. One participant, Akzhan Bakytbekova, a Grade 11 student from I.V. Panfilov School-Lyceum No. 5, shared:"Jas Leader became more than just a class. I learned how to speak openly, collaborate in a team, and truly listen to others. In one activity, we had to stand together on an ever-shrinking sheet of paper, we had to support each other not to fall. It may seem simple, but it taught us about trust and unity. That's what the whole program is about."

Each academic year culminated in the Jas Leader forum in Almaty, which brought together the most engaged participants from across the country. The most recent event,  in July 2025 at Tau Samal summer camp, brought together over 200 teenagers for a three-day experience that included training sessions, excursions, and sports activities. Notable Kazakhstani personalities including documentary filmmaker Aliya Ashim, performer Murat Muturganov, dancer Randy, and UFC fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov joined the forum to share their stories.

"From 2021 to 2025, Jas Leader empowered tens of thousands of students to gain practical skills in leadership, communication, and teamwork," said Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation. "We are proud to hand over the program to trusted local institutions so that even more children across the country can benefit from this transformative experience."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733310/The_Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_Photo_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733311/The_Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_Photo_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733312/The_Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_Photo_3.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556772/5419807/BUF_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratov-foundations-jas-leader-program-empowers-over-40-000-kazakh-students-ahead-of-strategic-handover-302507884.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN32493 en US Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Maxi rissa in strada tra ultras del Turris, scattano misure cautelari a Torre del Greco - Video
News to go
Taglio dei vitalizi confermato, respinto ricorso 800 ex deputati
News to go
Da pane a frutta, in 206 Comuni nessun negozio: l'indagine
Siria, Israele attacca Damasco: l'esplosione in diretta tv e la giornalista in fuga - Video
Pensione media uomini superiore del 34% a quella delle donne
News to go
Affitti in Europa, quali sono le città più care
Lo sfogo di Luca Zingaretti all'aeroporto: "Moglie di un politico salta la fila, vergogna" - Video
Venezuela, Trentini in carcere da 8 mesi: sit in con madre, Schlein e don Ciotti - Video
News to go
Torna il caldo: bollino arancione a Perugia, giallo in 11 città
Trump: "Ottime telefonate con Putin, Melania aveva dubbi..." - Video
Ucraina-Russia, Trump: "Accordo o sanzioni contro Mosca" - Video
Dazi Usa, dal 1 agosto al 30% per l'Ue: l'annuncio di Trump


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza