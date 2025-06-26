/C O R R E C T I O N -- Huawei Consumer Business Group/

In the news release, HDC 2025 Global Summit: Huawei Anchors on Consumer Experience to Expand Innovation Ecosystem, issued 26-Jun-2025 by Huawei Consumer Business Group over PR Newswire, there was a duplicate caption as the second paragraph. The complete, corrected release follows:

HDC 2025 Global Summit: Huawei Anchors on Consumer Experience to Expand Innovation Ecosystem

DONGGUAN, China, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Eco Summit, held during the annual Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) 2025, Huawei showcased innovative achievements to global partners and developers as part of efforts to build an ecosystem. Joined by developers, partners, and industry representatives, Huawei demonstrated breakthroughs in wearables, reaffirming its commitment to continuous innovation and an open ecosystem that connects health, lifestyle, and intelligent experiences, while exploring new technologies, scenarios, and values in the smart wearable industry and transforming wearables into real-time health companions and lifestyle assistants. Meanwhile, Huawei's partnerships with international brands in outbound and overseas market expansion demonstrate how it delivers convenient, secure and reliable services for consumers overseas. Its proprietary advertising platform, powered by data science, enables partners to achieve precise audience targeting and maximize engagement.

"We believe innovation thrives in open ecosystems," said Wu Hao, Vice President (Overseas) of Global Ecosystem Development & Sales Dept, Huawei Consumer Cloud Service. "Through collaboration with different global partners, and by empowering developers with tools from the HarmonyOS ecosystem, we are creating an innovation ecosystem future, where wearables are not just devices but indispensable partners in all aspects of life."

Strategic Upgrade Wearable Technology: Full-Stack Strategic Upgrades

Huawei today unveiled a fully upgraded Sports Health Full-Stack Strategy at HDC 2025, a comprehensive initiative designed to redefine smart wearable technology through integrated hardware, software, and ecosystem innovations.

The core of this strategy lies in a comprehensive stack upgrade spanning hardware, system, and technological layers. In hardware innovation, the new X-TAP distributed super-sensing module pioneers' breakthroughs, delivering advanced health monitoring and interactive experiences. At the system level, wearables equipped with HarmonyOS introduce new features and achieve a 35% improvement in system smoothness. Meanwhile, the upgraded OpenXuanji platform emphasizes "faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive" data openness.

Collaborative Ecosystem: Partners and Developers Drive Innovation

Huawei's wearable ecosystem continues to grow through close collaboration with global partners. In travel, Huawei partnered with a leading European airline, Turkish Airlines — which won "Best Airline in Europe" at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards — to become one of the first to integrate the HUAWEI Watch 5 with its mobile app. Since its launch in April 2025, the collaboration has enhanced convenience for passengers, with plans to extend support to upcoming Huawei smartwatches.

In addition, Huawei's advertising platform presents an optimal opportunity for overseas brands to strengthen their precise reach to the Chinese market and its consumers. For instance, the renowned Italian luxury fashion house, Zegna, leveraged Petal Ads' "system-level + device-level + application-level" data science capabilities to build a precise luxury audience segmentation model, targeting the brand's core audience while enhancing brand awareness through innovative marketing approaches. This collaboration won the Gold Award for Intelligent Marketing/OTT at the 25th IAI International Advertising Awards in 2025.

A Vision Built on Innovation and Collaboration

HDC 2025 reinforced Huawei's leadership in the global wearables space by blending next-generation hardware, intelligent software integration, and a vibrant partner network. As wearables evolve from step counters to full-fledged lifestyle companions, Huawei is shaping a future built on intelligent health, immersive content, and seamless convenience. The company's holistic, ecosystem-driven approach is turning vision into reality—bringing intelligent wellness to the wrists of users worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719298/Huawei_Developer_Conference.jpg

