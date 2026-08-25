/C O R R E C T I O N -- TCL/

In the news release, TCL Secures Six EISA Awards, Showcasing Leadership Across Premium TVs and Home Theatre Audio, issued 24-Aug-2026 by TCL over PR Newswire, the second paragraph under "TCL A65K Design Series Soundbar: EISA "SOUNDBAR 2026–2027", the second sentence, should read "Its 3.1.2 channel design and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support add depth to films and series" rather than "Its 3.1.2 channel design and Dolby: X support add depth to films and series" as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

TCL Secures Six EISA Awards, Showcasing Leadership Across Premium TVs and Home Theatre Audio

PARIS, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's number one Mini LED TV brand[1], has earned six EISA awards - one of Europe's leading recognitions for audio-visual innovation. Spanning premium television and home theatre audio, the awards highlight TCL's continued commitment to making home entertainment more innovative and immersive for European households.

TCL 98X11L SQD-Mini LED TV: EISA "STATEMENT TV 2026–2027"

TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV represents TCL's flagship vision for large-screen home entertainment. The model brings together TCL's SQD-Mini LED technology and advanced backlight control to deliver a premium, cinematic viewing experience at home on an ultra-large screen.

Built for realistic performance, the 98X11L features up to 20,736 Precise Dimming Zones, up to 10,000 nits of HDR peak brightness, and up to 100% BT.2020[2] All-Scenes Wide Colour Gamut for striking colour, contrast and detail. A native 144Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action smooth, while HDR10+ and Dolby Vision enhance every scene with greater depth and realism. The WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel ensures a consistent view from every angle in the room, while Audio by Bang & Olufsen delivers clear, powerful sound - all within an ultra-thin design that integrates naturally into modern interiors.

TCL 85RM9L RGB-Mini LED TV: EISA "PREMIUM RGB LED TV 2026–2027"

The TCL 85RM9L RGB-Mini LED TV demonstrates TCL's commitment to creating next-generation display technologies. Rather than upgrading just one part of the TV, TCL has refined the entire display system using RGB Precision dimming technology. From the RGB light source to the screen itself, this helps to create a more lifelike picture on the screen through light and colour performance.

With up to 100% BT.2020 Wide Colour Gamut[3], 8,736 Precise Colour Zones and up to 4,000 nits of HDR peak brightness, the 85RM9L delivers exceptionally rich colour, refined contrast and precise detail. Audio by Bang & Olufsen and an ultra-slim design complete a premium large-screen experience that combines immersive performance with modern style.

TCL 75C8L SQD-Mini LED TV: EISA "PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2026–2027"

TCL 75C8L SQD-Mini LED TV's award recognizes TCL's continued efforts to make advanced Mini LED performance accessible across its premium TV portfolio, combining precise light control with the visual impact that today's entertainment demands.

With up to 5,500 nits of peak brightness and 2,584 dimming zones, the 75C8L preserves contrast and detail across both bright and dark scenes, making weekend movie nights and big-match moments more immersive. A native 144Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action smooth, while Audio by Bang & Olufsen and Dolby Atmos add depth and clarity without requiring additional sound equipment.

TCL 65C7L: EISA "BEST BUY MINI LED TV 2026–2027"

TCL 65C7L received the EISA "BEST BUY MINI LED TV 2026–2027" award, combining refined light control and colour accuracy with everyday value.

Streaming, gaming and live TV benefit from up to HDR 3,000 nits peak brightness and 1,152 precise dimming zones, delivering clear contrast and strong highlights in everyday viewing. A 144Hz native refresh rate, Game Accelerator 288Hz, and HDMI 2.1 supports responsive gameplay with reduced tearing and low input latency, while Dolby Atmos enhances sound for a more engaging all-round experience.

TCL Z100 & Z100-SW Wireless Free Sound Speaker: EISA "WIRELESS HT AUDIO SYSTEM 2026–2027"

TCL Z100 & Z100-SW Wireless Free Sound Speaker give users freedom to shape their own sound setup so that speakers can be placed where they work best in the room, not where cables allow. Each 1.1.1-channel speaker delivers 170W of power and works with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect-compatible TCL TVs, allowing the sound experience to adapt to the space. Users can add up to four speakers and an optional wireless subwoofer to create a scalable, cinematic system with no visible wiring.

TCL A65K Design Series Soundbar: EISA "SOUNDBAR 2026–2027"

TCL A65K Soundbar features Audio by Bang & Olufsen to combine TCL's home-entertainment expertise with a custom-tuned sound experience that is designed to make movies, games and everyday viewing more engaging.

Slim at just 50mm, TCL A65K sits naturally beneath the TV while delivering fuller, clearer sound. Its 3.1.2 channel design and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support add depth to films and series, while voice and bass enhancement helps conversations stay crisp and music feel richer even at lower volumes.

These awards reflect TCL's commitment to Inspiring Greatness through products that bring premium, immersive entertainment to more people across Europe. TCL continues to invest in creating display and audio technologies that bring together picture quality, sound performance and design for a more complete home entertainment experience.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile devices, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] Data source: Omdia TV sets Emerging Technology Market Tracker 4Q25 [2] 100% BT. 2020 refers to a typical value of the area ratio under the BT. 2020 colour gamut standard. The test data comes from TCL laboratories. Due to differences in test environments/test standards/test equipment, as well as other reasonable and objective factors such as different products / production batches,a deviation of <5% may occur. [3] Footnote as above.

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