Camel Energy Showcasing Breakthrough Large Cylindrical Cells and Comprehensive Energy Solutions at the IAA MOBILITY 2025

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camel Energy GmbH, the European branch of Camel Group, made its second appearance at IAA MOBILITY, presenting a broad portfolio of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, light mobility, low-altitude aircraft, and marine applications.

Introducing Large Cylindrical Battery CellsA major highlight of the show was the launch of Camel Energy's full lineup of large cylindrical cells. Featuring high energy density, long cycle life, and stringent safety standards, these cells are designed for high-end EVs, commercial energy storage, special-purpose vehicles, and outdoor power supplies. Their debut underscores Camel Energy's leadership in structural innovation and multi-scenario battery solutions.

Comprehensive and Flexible Battery SolutionsCamel Energy presented its full voltage platform, covering from 12V to 48V, and a range of prismatic, pouch, and cylindrical cell formats. With both power and energy oriented chemistries, these products support diverse applications such as starting, traction power, dual-purpose energy, and backup systems. The company also continues to advance sodium-ion technology, exploring cost-effective, safe, and environmentally friendly alternatives to meet the evolving energy market.

Driving the Future of MobilityCamel Energy's integrated, intelligent battery systems deliver safe, reliable, and efficient power across multiple scenarios. The company collaborates closely with OEMs to support next-generation architectures, autonomous driving, flying cars, and innovative 48V solutions.

Strong Market MomentumWith low-voltage automotive lithium-ion battery sales reaching 229,000 kWh in H1 2025, up 274% year-on-year, Camel Energy is expanding production capacity through overseas plants, and low-carbon industrial parks to meet growing demand.

Camel Energy's participation at the IAA MOBILITY 2025 reflects its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions, driving technological innovation, and setting new industry benchmarks in high-performance, multi-scenario battery systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773932/Camel_Energy_IAA_MOBILITY_2025.jpg

