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Camel Group's 12V Sodium-Ion Battery Selected for European OEM Pre-Development Project

24 agosto 2026 | 10.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WUHAN, China, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camel Group Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange: 601311.SH) announced that its 12V sodium-ion battery business has been selected for a pre-development project with a major European automotive manufacturer, bringing the company's sodium-ion battery technology into the OEM's technology development and validation process for next-generation low-voltage applications.

The project builds on Camel Group's engineering development of cylindrical sodium-ion battery samples and its small-batch production capabilities for sodium-ion battery products. It follows the adoption of Camel Group's 12V lithium-ion batteries by major European automakers and represents another step in the company's overseas R&D collaboration in next-generation low-voltage battery technology.

Sodium-ion batteries are attracting increasing attention in automotive applications as manufacturers explore alternative technologies for evolving vehicle electrical architectures. Their resource availability, low-temperature performance and cycle-life potential make sodium-ion technology a potential option for automotive low-voltage battery systems, particularly amid evolving battery regulations and decarbonization requirements.

Camel Group has more than four decades of experience in low-voltage batteries, with a product portfolio spanning conventional lead-acid, EFB, AGM, 12V lithium-ion and 12V sodium-ion batteries. In sodium-ion technology, the company has completed the engineering development of cylindrical battery samples and established small-batch production capabilities.

Camel Group is also the lead proposing organization for the international standard proposal 12 V Sodium-ion Batteries for Automotive Start-Stop Applications. The proposal was unanimously approved by IEC/TC21 and has formally entered the international standardization process.

The European OEM project provides an opportunity for further validation of Camel Group's sodium-ion battery technology and product adaptability under European automotive requirements.

Camel Group will continue to advance sodium-ion battery technology and deepen collaborative R&D with automotive manufacturers in China and overseas markets, developing low-voltage battery solutions focused on safety, adaptability and stable performance under diverse operating conditions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/camel-groups-12v-sodium-ion-battery-selected-for-european-oem-pre-development-project-302857981.html

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