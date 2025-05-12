Campari returns to Festival De Cannes with Mads Mikkelsen to celebrate passion, creativity and cinema

CANNES, France, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic bitter Campari returns to the red carpet from 13th–24th May 2025, continuing its role as Official Partner to Festival de Cannes for its fourth year.

A global platform for bold creativity and artistic vision, Festival de Cannes is one of cinema's most renowned occasions. Campari – continuing its legacy in film – once again brings its signature red passion to the Croisette, celebrating cinema, craft and a commitment to following one's unique path.

Campari is proud to announce a collaboration with Mads Mikkelsen during Festival de Cannes 2025 edition. With more details on the collaboration to be revealed during the festival.

Throughout the festival, Campari will host a rich programme of events. Highlights include:

Campari is also set to bring a slice of Milano heritage to the Croisette, with its signature cocktail service delivered by Camparino in Galleria.

To honour the brand's role as Official Partner, Global Head of Camparino Tommaso Cecca will introduce a limited-edition cocktail, Red Carpet – Cannes Edition. This cinema inspired twist on the iconic Negroni, is an aromatic blend of hibiscus-infused Campari, bitter chocolate vermouth and Courvoisier VSOP. The cocktail has a bold, rich and velvety profile evoking the depth of cinema and the opulence of the Côte d'Azur.

For over 40 years, the brand has been dedicated to cinema, supporting glamorous international film festivals and collaborating with award-winning actors and directors who share its passion for artistic expression. From mixology to the big screen, Campari stands as an icon for those who pursue their passion without compromise.

Andrea Neri, Managing Director House of Aperitifs, comments: "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the prestigious Festival de Cannes. This collaboration is for us a celebration of the passionate creativity behind the world's most extraordinary cinema. Through our collaboration with Mads Mikkelsen and our rich series of events throughout the festival, we continue to celebrate those who follow their passion to create something truly unforgettable."

Please follow Campari's social media channels for further information @campariofficial.

#CampariCinema #Cannes2025 #FestivalDeCannes #DrinkResponsibly

www.campari.com https://www.youtube.com/EnjoyCampari https://www.facebook.com/Campari https://instagram.com/campariofficial

NOTES TO EDITORS

Media Contacts

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across Aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, Agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, Whiskeys and Rum, with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as Cognac and Champagne, including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 25 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 5,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters: CPRI.MI) (Bloomberg: CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT FESTIVAL DE CANNES

The Festival de Cannes is an event that brings together the world's film professionals around an official competition and an International Film Market, whose highly media-oriented aspect makes it one of the first annual international events, contributing to the world cinematic influence.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684814/Campari_Hyde_Beach_Cannes.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684811/Campari_Mads_Mikkelsen.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684812/Campari_Lounge_Cannes_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684813/Campari_Lounge_Cannes_2.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684815/Campari_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/campari-returns-to-festival-de-cannes-with-mads-mikkelsen-to-celebrate-passion-creativity-and-cinema-302452231.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire