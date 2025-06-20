circle x black
Canton Fair Builds Year-Round Trade Ecosystem with Upgraded Digital Platform and Dual-Version App

GUANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) successfully concluded on May 5, its commitment to building a "never-ending" trade platform was more evident than ever. The event saw a record-breaking turnout, with over 280,000 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions attending in person, up 17.3% from 135th session. Notably, the Fair also attracted 527,185 online participants from 229 countries and regions, highlighting the significant role of digital engagement in expanding its global reach. This impressive online participation underscores the Fair's evolution into a dynamic, year-round business ecosystem, seamlessly blending physical and virtual experiences to foster international trade.

A key highlight of the 137th Canton Fair was the continued optimization of the Fair's digital infrastructure. The official Canton Fair online exhibition platform attracted 4.37 million cumulative visits to exhibitor stores, reinforcing its role as a vital hub for global trade connections. Designed to bridge time zones and geographical boundaries, the platform enables buyers and suppliers to begin negotiations before arriving on-site and continue seamlessly after the physical exhibition ends.

Building on momentum from previous editions, the Canton Fair has upgraded its mobile application by launching two tailored versions: one for buyers and one for suppliers. The buyer version enhances sourcing efficiency through improved search and recommendation engines, a trade matchmaking function, and added services such as e-badge scanning for exchanging digital business cards, invitation letter applications, and translator bookings. The supplier version focuses on supporting real-time trade dialogue, offering practical tools such as buyer reception aids, note-taking features, and integrated trade matchmaking services.

These upgraded apps serve as all-in-one trade tools, streamlining everything from itinerary planning to lead follow-up. By mid-June, the apps had been downloaded over 350,000 times.

In addition, the Fair hosted a series of online industry-specific activities and matchmaking events, fostering more effective online connections between global buyers and Chinese suppliers.

The Canton Fair is evolving beyond its traditional role as a trade exhibition, transforming it into a year-round global business ecosystem. Through upgraded digital tools, enhanced mobile app functionality, and an expanded online engagement strategy, the Fair now facilitates continuous trade matchmaking and seamless buyer-supplier interaction. This digital transformation showcases how technology can extend the impact of physical events, creating an always-on platform that drives international business growth beyond the exhibition period.

To download the Canton Fair App, please visit https://cief.cantonfair.org.cn/en/app/appintro.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715517/image.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canton-fair-builds-year-round-trade-ecosystem-with-upgraded-digital-platform-and-dual-version-app-302487079.html

