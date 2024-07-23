Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Casio to Release EDIFICE Commemorating TOM'S 50th Anniversary

23 luglio 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of "Speed & Intelligence." The TOM'S 50th Anniversary Edition EFS-S641TMS features a design motif based on the historic TOM'S KP47 Starlet race car, which made TOM'S an overnight sensation with a series of record-setting victories.

TOM'S is a top Japanese racing team established in 1974, and the EDIFICE brand has been an official partner since 2013. Back in the early days of TOM'S, the special KP47 Starlet earned an unforgettable place in the team's history after delivering an impressive streak of minor touring race victories in the 1970s, including 22 pole positions, 20 wins, and 3 series champion victories.

The new EFS-S641TMS is a collaboration between TOM'S and EDIFICE, and it incorporates design elements from the legendary TOM'S KP47 Starlet racer's detailing to commemorate the TOM'S 50th anniversary. The dial and leather band loop feature the special race car's body colors of white, red, and green. The metal band loop has a tapered shape and two differently sized holes, evoking the mounting arms of the car's side mirrors.

The watch face boasts a pair of inset dials inspired by the iconic form of the TOM'S original Igeta wheels. The inset dials employ the distinctive shape of the spokes of those wheels, which looked like a sharp mark (#), in silhouette form, ensuring plenty of light passes through to power the watch. The honeycomb pattern at the 3 o'clock position, which features a see-through design employing a dual-layer construction, is inspired by the race car's front grille, with an underlying purple hue reminiscent of the cylinder head cover of the engine. Exuding a passion for design down to the smallest details, the EFS-S641TMS truly captures the look of the legendary racing machine that created a sensation in the 1970s motorsports world, while conveying the TOM'S determination to keep on racing for another 50 years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463441/EFS_S641TMS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463442/5_2_J_E_EFS_S641TMS_72dpiefs_s641tms_1a.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-edifice-commemorating-toms-50th-anniversary-302200034.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Altro Sport Moda Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Casio Computer Co. Ltd. announced today release record setting victories Casio
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza