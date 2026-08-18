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Castrol ON PG25 cooling fluids validated for NVIDIA AI factory and data centre infrastructure

18 agosto 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PANGBOURNE, England, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castrol announced today that two of its direct-to-chip cooling fluids — Castrol ON PG25 and PG25T — have been validated to meet NVIDIA's requirements for AI factory and data centre infrastructure. This validation gives data centre operators, equipment manufacturers and cooling-system providers additional confidence when selecting fluids for high-performance AI infrastructure.

AI and high-performance computing are packing more processing power into data centres, generating high heat levels that can be difficult to manage with air cooling alone. Direct-to-chip cooling addresses this by circulating fluid through cold plates fitted to components such as Central Processing Units and Graphics Processing Units. Castrol ON PG25 is designed for these environments and forms part of Castrol's wider portfolio of direct-to-chip cooling fluids. As a closed-loop system, the fluid circulates continuously without atmospheric exposure, minimizing evaporative water loss and improving the water usage effectiveness (WUE) of AI factory infrastructure.

Castrol ON PG25 and PG25T were validated following a technical review covering corrosion resistance, thermal stability, dilution-water quality, propylene glycol base-fluid purity and compatibility with wetted materials — the metals, plastics, seals and other components that come into contact with fluid inside a liquid-cooling system. The wider review also considered Castrol's business and global supply-chain resilience.

"As AI infrastructure scales, the industry needs cooling solutions that are effective, practical to deploy and reliable over the long term," said Peter Huang, Global President of Thermal Management & Data Centres at Castrol. "The inclusion of Castrol ON PG25 and PG25T within NVIDIA-Validated AI Factory Infrastructure gives customers added confidence in both the fluids' performance and Castrol's ability to provide consistent global support across markets. It is an important step towards making liquid cooling a dependable part of AI factory design and operation."

Sung A. Kim, Data Centre Global Technology Manager at Castrol, said: "We evaluate every thermal management fluid under rigorous test conditions before it reaches the market. The validation from NVIDIA confirms that PG25 (OAT) and PG25T (IAT) hold up to that standard, even at the scale and intensity of today's AI infrastructure."

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and space for over 125 years. Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com.

About Castrol Thermal Management

Castrol's thermal management business develops fluids for data centres and energy storage systems under the Castrol ON brand. We serve markets in the US, Europe, the Middle East, China, Australia and Southeast Asia.

Castrol ON offers data centre cooling fluids for AI, machine learning, and cloud computing workloads, which can support thermal management across the lifecycle of a data centre.

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