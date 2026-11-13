CCTV4: The special coverage APEC: Shenzhen Engagement will air

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 APEC Summit will be held in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on November 18–19, attracting global attention. China Media Group's Chinese Global Program Center has set up a front-line studio in Shenzhen. From November 13 to 19, China News will launch the special coverage APEC: Shenzhen Engagement in its flagship noon and evening slots. Adopting an international perspective and centered on the theme of "Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Common Prosperity", the special coverage will present a comprehensive and multi-dimensional picture of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen through a rich array of reporting formats, including live broadcasts, studio discussions, high-profile interviews, and integrated-media live streams.

Guests from the China (Shenzhen) Development Institute and other institutions will be invited to the studio to discuss new models of global governance under the APEC cooperation framework amid key summit topics.

APEC Face to Face, a high-end interview segment, will feature exclusive conversations with attending dignitaries, senior officials of APEC economies, industry leaders, business figures, heads of multinational corporations and authoritative think tank experts. It combines dedicated in-depth interviews with on-the-spot interviews to capture hot topics of Asia-Pacific cooperation.

The integrated-media program Shenzhen's New Landmarks uses six core landmark clusters across Shenzhen as its narrative thread. It integrates mobile live streaming, immersive exploration, feature videos and in-depth interviews to offer a panoramic view of Shenzhen's development achievements and practical experience as a pioneer of China's reform and opening up and a core engine of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The special coverage APEC: Shenzhen Engagement will air on China Media Group's CCTV-4 (Chinese International Channel) at 12:00 and 18:00 from November 13 to 19. Stay tuned!

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