CDTL Highlights E-Drive + EMB Technologies for Commercial Vehicles at IAA Transportation 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDTL is showcasing its latest commercial vehicle technologies at IAA Transportation 2026, Hall 21, Stand D37, including distributed electric drive axles for heavy-duty vehicles, EMB electromechanical braking, and solutions for heavy-duty trucks, city buses and next-generation transit systems.

The exhibition highlights CDTL's distributed e-drive solutions already proven in large-scale commercial operation, its EMB braking system now entering vehicle-level application, and the continued deployment of drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire actuation technologies across a wide range of commercial vehicle applications.

The EA5000NP distributed electric drive axle features two oil-cooled motors, a two-speed transmission and independent left- and right-wheel drive. Without a mechanical differential, it enables electronic differential control, traction control and independent wheel torque management. Its 800 V configuration delivers up to 660 kW rated power and 900 kW peak power, while the underlying platform has already been deployed in more than 3,000 vehicles. For demanding heavy-duty applications, the four-speed EA4800N multi-speed electric drive axle delivers approximately 48,000 N•m of maximum wheel-end torque per axle, with nearly 100,000 N•m available in a 6×4 dual-drive-axle configuration.

The EA2100N low-floor electric portal axle has been widely deployed in commercial operations, with proven service experience across European markets including France, Austria and Belgium.

For intelligent buses and next-generation public transport, the EA1100K independent-suspension distributed drive system integrates drive, steering and independent suspension, enabling all-wheel steering, bidirectional operation and a 100% low-floor architecture. It is already in operation in China, Malaysia and Türkiye. CDTL's EMB braking system has entered small-series vehicle application. In vehicle applications, it can reduce vehicle weight by more than 100 kg, shorten braking distance by approximately 10%, and reduce braking-system energy consumption by up to 85.4%, demonstrating clear benefits in lightweighting, braking performance and energy efficiency.

On the Press day of the exhibition, CDTL's booth attracted strong interest from companies across the global commercial vehicle value chain, including vehicle manufacturers. A number of leading industry players visited the booth and engaged in technical discussions with the CDTL team.

The continued attention from global industry players also reflects a broader market trend: as commercial vehicles move rapidly toward electrification, intelligence and autonomous operation, the industry is placing increasing emphasis on high-efficiency e-drive systems, brake-by-wire technologies and core vehicle actuation capabilities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cdtl-highlights-e-drive--emb-technologies-for-commercial-vehicles-at-iaa-transportation-2026-302881980.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.