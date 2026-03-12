circle x black
CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: China in Springtime: China's Development Opportunities for the World

12 marzo 2026 | 17.34
WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "China in Springtime: China's Development Opportunities for the World".

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

China Media Group presents special event "China in Springtime: China's Development Opportunities for the World" in New York City on Friday, March 13th.

China's annual Two Sessions political gathering concluded in Beijing on Thursday, with national leaders laying out an agenda centered on common prosperity, high-quality economic growth, and accelerating technological innovation.

To unpack the significance of these meetings, the media event in New York City will convene diplomats, scholars, bankers, and economists for an in-depth discussion of the key takeaways from the sessions of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. The event will explore how this year's policy agenda advances China's broader modernization goals and its continued commitment to opening up.

A central theme of this year's Two Sessions was technology. Leaders spotlighted the AI Plus Initiative — an ambitious push to embed artificial intelligence across major sectors of the Chinese economy — alongside broader plans to expand scientific innovation and build strength in emerging industries. Event speakers will examine what these priorities mean for China's economic trajectory and its role in shaping global technological development.

Chinese officials also struck a notably internationalist tone, calling for stronger multilateral cooperation and a fair, open global trading system. Against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, the media event will highlight why sustained dialogue between the world's two largest economies matters — not just for bilateral relations, but for global stability and prosperity.

By bringing together leading voices from finance, diplomacy, and academia, the New York event offers a timely opportunity to move beyond headlines and engage seriously with China's evolving policy direction. As decisions made in Beijing increasingly ripple across international markets, events like this one play a vital role in fostering the mutual understanding the world urgently needs.

