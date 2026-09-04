CHiQ at IFA 2026: From Global Expansion to Deeper Local Engagement

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA Berlin on September 4, CHiQ unveiled its new AI-powered home appliance range, covering TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washer-dryer combos. Rather than emphasizing technical specifications in isolation, the brand demonstrated how AI integrates into real-life household routines, marking a shift from technological innovation to everyday experiences and reflecting parent company Changhong's continued focus on localization across global markets.

To address diverse household needs, CHiQ is embedding AI into a growing number of everyday scenarios. Its RGB MiniLED AI TV lineup integrates an integrated AI Sports Platform, transforming the TV from a traditional display into an interactive hub for home fitness and shared activities. The air conditioner features AI Human Presence Radar, which detects users' locations and habits to adjust airflow dynamically. Meanwhile, the AI-powered refrigerator and laundry care system employ intelligent sensing and monitoring to help users take a more proactive approach to managing food freshness and garment cleanliness.

On IFA's opening day, Grundig, CHiQ's strategic partner and a premium European home appliance brand, presented a new product lineup across TVs, refrigerators, washer-dryers, and air conditioners. This showcase represents a further extension of Grundig's brand development and product strategy and points to a new direction for Grundig in European and global markets.

In recent years, CHiQ's focus has centered on simplifying everyday household chores through smart innovation. The brand has introduced a virtual giant panda as an AI interactive assistant, adding warmth and personality to its smart TVs and other AI-enabled appliances while naturally incorporating distinctive elements of Chinese culture into the user experience.

Skiing has also become another bridge connecting CHiQ with European lifestyles. Over the same period, the brand has strengthened its European presence as an official data partner of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup. These efforts have deepened CHiQ's connections with consumers in Europe and around the world. At the same time, the brand incorporates the speed of skiing and the pristine character of winter sports into its products, bringing technology closer to users' lifestyles.

Behind these initiatives lies a broader shift: CHiQ is advancing its localization efforts. From product experiences and brand messaging to sports, culture and other aspects of local life, the company is establishing more diverse touchpoints as it expands its presence in Europe. Moving beyond simply entering overseas markets toward becoming part of them, CHiQ is bringing its global expansion into closer alignment with the local markets it serves.

About CHiQ

CHiQ, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and household appliances, is redefining industry standards with innovative products, intelligent technologies, and a growing commitment to corporate social responsibility. Its influence continues to grow across global markets, especially in Europe.

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