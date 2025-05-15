CIT Srl Charts a Visionary Path in Supply Chain Digitalization with TraceLink's Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT)

BOSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, today announced that CIT Srl, a rapidly growing contract packaging organization (CPO) based in the European Union, has selected TraceLink's Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT). Recognizing the pharmaceutical industry's accelerating shift toward digitalization—and driven by ambitious goals to significantly increase revenue and expand into the biotech and advanced therapy markets—CIT Srl is proactively transforming its operations through MINT, building a fully digitalized, future-proofed, and scalable supply chain.

"As a fast-growing CPO, we're committed to operating with the agility and transparency that the next generation of pharma and biotech companies demands," said Alberto Bartolini, CEO of CIT Srl. "MINT gives us the platform we need to automate the exchange of business transactions with any partner system, streamline operations, and deliver a higher level of service to both our customers and suppliers—without increasing operational overhead—while fueling continued revenue growth and enabling expansion into new markets."

Developed on OPUS, the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions, MINT will empower CIT Srl to achieve higher levels of collaboration and operational efficiency, enrich inventory visibility and forecasting with real-time data, and deliver the revenue predictability that fuels sustainable growth and corporate profitability. With MINT, CIT Srl will unlock a range of strategic benefits that directly support its business success and market expansion goals:

"CIT Srl's innovative and forward-thinking leadership team recognizes where the industry is headed, and is acting now to build and maintain a competitive advantage," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "By adopting MINT to digitalize its supply chain with partners on an end-to-end basis, CIT Srl is paving the way for scalable growth and long-term leadership in a rapidly evolving market—one where data-driven processes, revenue performance and profitability, and patient and product safety are critical to success."

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

About CIT SrlWith more than 30 years of sound track of records, CIT Srl is one of the most established and respected independent Contract Packagers in Europe. A lean partner combining the flexibility of a SME with performing industrial metrics you can find in large plants.

