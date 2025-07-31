CoCo Bubble Tea Aims to Double European Stores in 24 Months

Recent store openings in The Netherlands, Spain, and Germany signal momentum; robust long-term franchise relationships and new central distribution center to drive further regional growth

AMSTERDAM, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading milk tea brand CoCo Bubble Tea today announced its most ambitious European expansion plan to date: doubling the number of its stores across the continent within the next 24 months.

"With Europe's rich history and diverse tastes, it has been inspiring to see our franchise partners champion CoCo's brand with such passion and rise to the challenge of catering to the region," remarked Kody Wong, Deputy General Manager of Business Development at CoCo Bubble Tea. "They are the driving force behind our goal to double our stores in Europe, and we will focus on growing with purpose and community. CoCo will continue to forge strong franchisee relationships through consistent support while empowering them with local adaptability for consumers."

Building on current momentum

Adding to a strong foundation in major Western European cities, CoCo is now focusing on smaller cities, particularly in Spain and The Netherlands. Recent store openings demonstrate the momentum already underway:

CoCo began its international expansion in 2011, earlier than most bubble tea brands, and has since established a presence in most European countries over the past four years.

Relationships and culture driving sustainable growth

CoCo's ambitious goals for Europe will be powered by its brand strengths: long-term partnerships with franchise partners and harnessing local culture and tastes for product adaptation and popularizing bubble tea.

To maintain a strong franchise network, CoCo emphasizes community and support. The brand empowers its regional partners through training, operations, and brand development rather than just selling franchise rights.

CoCo has also invested heavily in leveraging culture. It embraces "Bubble Tea culture" as part of its brand identity, and "Boba Squad" — its affectionate name for employees — symbolize the resilience and vibrancy behind every cup of tea. This brand identity resonates particularly with younger Gen Z and Millennial consumers, who have helped fuel the popularity of bubble tea across European social media channels.

CoCo has also tapped into pop culture in Europe, partnering with popular franchises such as Honkai Impact 3rd in the UK and France to engage local fans through special events.

CoCo's strengths as a partner

With the recent establishment of a central European distribution hub, CoCo is investing heavily in logistical capacity to ensure seamless store operations, supply management and logistics, and product quality. The brand also provides extensive support for marketing and business strategy. The operations team regularly deploys to Europe to conduct on-site consulting, region-specific training, and R&D for product adaptation to local tastes, helping franchisees align with CoCo's global standards while staying rooted in local culture. To drive growth further, its single-store franchise program empowers individual entrepreneurs in the region to open their own store.

For franchise inquiries in Europe, visit: https://www.coco-tea.com/Franchise

