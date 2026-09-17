CookieYes Launches MCP Server to Manage Cookie Consent Inside Claude and ChatGPT

Manage banners, run cookie scans, and make approved updates from Claude, ChatGPT, or other AI assistants using simple prompts

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CookieYes, the consent management platform trusted by over 2 million websites, has released its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Customers can now check consent setups and make supported updates from AI assistants they already use, such as Claude and ChatGPT.

An MCP server connects AI assistants to external software so they can retrieve information and perform tasks. CookieYes uses this connection to let customers manage cookie consent through conversation, without switching tools or digging through dashboard settings.

Connect your CookieYes account to check banner status, review scans, and make approved updates.

Developers can retrieve installation code and check whether a banner is live. Marketers can review scan results before campaigns, while agencies can check banner status across client websites in a single request. Users can also run scans or update banner colours, layouts, positions, and preference-centre styles.

For example: "Check my websites and tell me which ones have an inactive cookie banner."

The server provides ten tools, seven of which are read-only. The three that trigger scans or change banner settings show the proposed action and require approval.

"Our focus has always been to make consent easier to set up and manage," said Anvar T.K., CEO of CookieYes. "We built the MCP server to give customers a simpler way to check their websites, find what needs attention, and make updates from the AI tools they already use."

Authentication uses OAuth 2.1 with PKCE, and MCP access must be enabled by the account owner. Connected AI assistants can read limited banner configuration and scan metadata, but cannot retrieve personal data, consent records, cookie values, credentials, billing information, or account member details. Account owners can disable MCP access entirely or disconnect individual AI clients at any time, from the CookieYes dashboard or from the AI client's own settings.

The MCP server is available on every CookieYes plan, including free.

About CookieYes

CookieYes powers more than 2 million websites, including Ahrefs, KFC, Domino's, and Forbes. It helps businesses manage consent under the GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy frameworks through cookie scanning, customisable banners, geo-targeting, and consent logging. CookieYes is a certified Gold-tier Google CMP Partner.

Link: https://www.cookieyes.comMedia contact: press@cookieyes.com

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