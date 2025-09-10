Datacolor and TECHKON to Unite for First Joint Appearance at LabelExpo

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, today announced its first joint presentation with TECHKON USA and TECHKON GmbH at LabelExpo Europe 2025, September 16 to 19 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. This event will mark the debut of the newly unified company in the print and packaging industry, following Datacolor's strategic acquisitions of TECHKON GmbH and TECHKON USA earlier this year.

Together, in Hall 3 - G16 at LabelExpo, Datacolor and TECHKON bring decades of innovation, precision and customer trust to the global stage. Their combined portfolio now includes TECHKON's award-winning ChromaQA software, SpectroVision in-line solution, all-in-one SpectroDens spectrodensitometer and the Colibri platform, offering end-to-end color management solutions for printers, ink suppliers, original equipment manufacturers and brand owners.

"This is more than a joint exhibit; it's a statement of unity and purpose," said Albert Busch, president and CEO of Datacolor. "By integrating TECHKON's technologies and expertise into Datacolor's global infrastructure, we're delivering on our promise to help customers 'Get Color Right' across every stage of the print and packaging workflow."

LabelExpo 2025 attendees will experience firsthand how the combined company is simplifying product offerings, aligning solutions to customer workflows, and accelerating innovation. From formulation to quality control, Datacolor and TECHKON are redefining how color is measured, managed and communicated.

"Being part of the Datacolor family allows us to scale our innovations and bring even more value to the global market," added George Adam, president of TECHKON USA. "We're excited to showcase our unified vision and expanded capabilities at LabelExpo."

For more information, visit www.datacolor.com and https://www.techkonusa.com.

About DatacolorDatacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate colors of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right colors for more than 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics, as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: www.datacolor.com.

