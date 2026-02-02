DESCENTE to open CASA DESCENTE in Cortina, Italy

Limited-Period Opening of House of DESCENTE, CASA DESCENTE

TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DESCENTE LTD. will open CASA DESCENTE in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, for the period of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina.

CASA DESCENTE will serve as a welcoming facility for athletes, teams, related personnel, and members of the media, providing hospitality services as well as media support.

About CASA DESCENTE

CASA DESCENTE is designed as a hospitality space where athletes, teams, related personnel, and media can relax and immerse themselves in the total DESCENTE brand experience.

This space showcases DESCENTE's craftsmanship, latest technologies and history – the elements that have enabled the brand to continuously create high-performance apparel supporting leading athletes around the world in achieving their peak performances.

Brand Exhibition and Experience

1. DESCENTE History Exhibition

This exhibition introduces the 90-year history of DESCENTE since its founding in 1935, highlighting its evolution as a provider of high-performance apparel to the world's finest athletes. Historic racing suits from the company's archives vividly show the progress of garment technology from the very origins of DESCENTE's skiwear to the present day delivery of winning performances in international competition.

2. Racing Suit Exhibition

A display of DESCENTE racing suits for the national teams of Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Spain, China and Korea will allow visitors to experience the fusion of performance and aesthetics creating the functional beauty that defines DESCENTE.

3. Display of Latest Technology

Items incorporating technology developed at DESCENTE's R&D hub, DISC (DESCENTE INNOVATION STUDIO COMPLEX) OSAKA, and other facilities will be displayed. The display will showcase the brand's accumulated expertise and commitment to innovation, highlighting products featuring DESCENTE's proprietary pattern-making techniques, advanced functionality, and meticulous attention to detail.

4. Lounge with Large Screen and Comfortable Seating

The lounge area will have a large screen to offer vision of live competition coverage and highlight footage. In addition to providing a relaxed environment for viewing events, the space will function as a hospitality area encouraging interaction among athletes, teams, and related personnel.

Overview of CASA DESCENTE

Period: 7 February (Saturday) – 22 February (Sunday), 2026(During the Games period / Local time)

Location:Località Gilardon, 4, 32043 Cortina d'Ampezzo (BL), Italy

Floor area: 300㎡

About Premium Sports Brand DESCENTE

DESCENTE creates high-quality, high-performance, design-driven sports products that pursue functional beauty. With manufacturing that importantly incorporates the athletes' perspectives, DESCENTE has evolved as a premium sports brand by supporting leading athletes' peak performance through proprietary sports technologies and uncompromising craftsmanship. DESCENTE aspires to be a brand that instills confidence in people as they live their everyday lives, inspiring and energizing sports people who confront new possibilities every day – igniting their spirit of challenge and driving superior mind and body performance.

