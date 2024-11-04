Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:29
Digital transformation drives 46.6% increase in profit before tax, and proceeds a 20% dividend payout

04 novembre 2024 | 09.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2024 - Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank - Stock code: HDB) announces its 9 months business results with profit before tax reaching VND 12,655 billion (US$500 million), an increase of 46.6% year-on-year, achieving 79.8% of the full-year targets.

HDBank achieved a strong ROE of 26.7% and an ROA of 2.2%, placing it among the leading banks in the sector. HDBank continued its track record of regular dividend payouts by implementing a 30% dividend for 2023. This included a 10% cash dividend paid in July, and the Bank is now finalizing the procedures for a 20% stock dividend. This positive business performance reaffirms HDBank's position among the top universal banks with a solid foundation, strong financial health, and ability to maintain high and continuous growth for many consecutive years, with good profitability ratios.

HD SAISON, the consumer finance arm of HDBank, continued its strong recovery, with its loan book growing 15% YoY.

Profit before tax surged by 126% to reach VND 906 billion (US$35.8 million), achieving an ROE of 22.9%, making it one of the most profitable consumer finance company in the sector.

As of September 30, 2024, HDBank reported total consolidated assets of VND 629 trillion ($24.8 billion), reflecting a YoY increase of 23.9%.

Similarly, total funding mobilization reached VND 559 trillion ($22 billion), demonstrating a 24.8% rise YoY. The Bank also recorded a total outstanding loan balance of VND 412 trillion (16 billion), marking a 16.6% increase since the beginning of the year.

HDBank strategically directs credit flows towards key sectors driving economic growth, including rural agriculture, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), value-chain finance, household businesses, traders, and green credit initiatives.

The non-performing loan ratio as prescribed by the State Bank is only 1.46%, lower than the sector average; Capital Adequacy ratio (CAR) of 14.8% under Basel II standards. Other prudential indicators are at healthy levels, demonstrating the effectiveness of HDBank's sustainable development strategy, which comprehensively integrates ESG factors.

With these positive results over the first nine months, HDBank has solidified its position among leading banks in the sector. The Bank is well-positioned to maintain high and continuous growth, ensuring the successful completion of the General Meeting of Shareholders' plan.

