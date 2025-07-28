Doosan Robotics Accelerates Push to Become an AI Robot Solutions Leader

— Acquires 89.59% stake in U.S. automation engineering firm ONExia— Strengthens future growth engine with AI•humanoid technology•top-tier talent and builds an R&D Innovation center

EXTON, Pa. and SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics is stepping up its transformation into a global intelligent robot solutions provider, advancing a multifaceted growth strategy that includes international acquisitions, expert recruitment, and organizational realignment—all aimed at leading the emerging Physical AI era.

On July 28, Doosan Robotics' board of directors approved the acquisition of an 89.59% stake in ONExia, a U.S.-based robotics system integrator and automation engineering firm headquartered in Pennsylvania. The deal, valued at approximately USD 25.9 million (KRW 35.6 billion), was formalized with a stock purchase agreement (SPA) and participation in a capital increase.

Founded in 1984, ONExia delivers end-to-end automation services, from system design and manufacturing to implementation. The company has established a strong presence in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and packaging by delivering solutions that boost productivity and reduce operational costs. In recent years, ONExia has focused on developing its own collaborative robotic systems tailored to end-of-line (EOL) processes—such as palletizing, box assembly, and packaging—which are in high demand across North America. As a result, the company has achieved consistent average annual sales growth of around 30%.

Doosan Robotics views the acquisition as a key stepping stone toward accelerating its global competitiveness in the intelligent robotics market. The move signals a strategic shift from a hardware-focused business model toward a more integrated platform centered on AI and software-based robotics solutions.

ONExia brings to the table not only its advanced engineering capabilities and experience in developing industry-specific robotics systems, but also 25 years of accumulated automation data and project execution know-how. These assets are expected to directly enhance Doosan Robotics' AI capabilities and solution development, particularly in areas where data-driven intelligence is critical.

In parallel with this acquisition, Doosan Robotics is ramping up its investments in internal R&D. The company is in the final stages of recruiting specialized talent across robotics R&D, AI, software development, quality assurance, and corporate strategy. It is also undergoing a structural reorganization of its R&D division, placing greater focus on AI, software, and humanoid technologies. Additionally, a new R&D Innovation Center, designed to provide an optimal development environment, is scheduled for completion within the third quarter of this year.

Kevin (Minpyo) Kim, CEO of Doosan Robotics, stated:

"This acquisition marks an important milestone as we take tangible steps to strengthen our global presence, internalize AI technologies, and develop future-ready solutions. ONExia's expertise and established position in the U.S. market will create powerful synergies."

He added,

"To position ourselves as a global leader in intelligent robotics and drive the future of Physical AI, we remain committed to investing in R&D, strategic M&A, and talent."

