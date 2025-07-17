dss+ Acquires Proaction International to Deepen Operational Excellence, Leadership Coaching Capabilities

Strategic acquisition adds 132 senior experts and proprietary UTrakk technology platform to enhance client value across processing, manufacturing and industrial sectors

GENEVA and MONTREAL, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dss+ today announced the acquisition of Proaction International, a Montreal-based operational performance management and coaching company. The strategic acquisition enhances dss+ expertise in operational excellence, leadership coaching and scalable digital tools while expanding its presence in North America and Europe.

Founded in 2004, Proaction International brings more than 20 years of global experience and 132 senior experts serving more than 150 active clients across the manufacturing, industrial, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive, construction, healthcare and retail sectors.

"This acquisition represents a natural evolution of our people-centric approach to operations transformation," said Davide Vassallo, CEO of dss+. "Proaction International's proven track record in delivering measurable results through human-centred performance management perfectly complements our approach to risk and performance, through the engagement of people from C-suite to shop floor and working on the ground with clients to implement solutions. Together, we can deliver even greater breakthroughs in operational safety, performance and sustainability to build business resilience and endurance."

The acquisition combines the 50-year heritage of dss+ in operations consulting with Proaction International's specialised expertise in field coaching and performance management. Both companies share a people-centric approach to operations transformation, focusing on delivering tangible, sustainable results for clients.

"Our clients will immediately benefit from access to the dss+ global network of 1,700 experienced consultants operating in 41 countries," said Denis Lefebvre, President and CEO of Proaction International. "This partnership enables us to bring together best practices from multiple industries to better optimise industrial and manufacturing processes and the financial performance of our clients."

The dss+ digital practice will now include Proaction International's proprietary UTrakk daily management system. UTrakk helps clients manage operations by installing short interval controls, increasing managerial efficiency and developing people's technical as well as leadership capabilities. The platform systematises management behaviors, performance rituals, and processes. In addition to the dss+360 platform, clients can receive data-driven insights to accelerate organisational learning and development, and risk and safety improvements.

dss+ will expand its talent pool of experienced operations, industry, coaching and technical consultants and will continue to work on the ground with clients to more holistically help save lives, mitigate risk, operate responsibly and maximise the value of their assets. https://bit.ly/dss-proaction

About dss+dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. We help organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that drive lasting success.

Combining deep technical expertise and decades of hands-on experience with cutting-edge methodologies and data-driven insights, we empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures and build the capabilities needed at every level. Additional information is available at https://www.consultdss.com/.

About Proaction International

Proaction International is a leader in operational performance management and leadership coaching, relying on a human-centered approach to generate concrete, sustainable, and measurable results. Its digital platform, UTrakk, helps structure management practices and improve frontline team effectiveness.

The company supports clients from various sectors, including manufacturing, agri-food, aerospace, automotive, construction, healthcare, and retail.

Additional information is available at https://proactioninternational.com/en

