EarthDaily Ignites a New Era in Earth Observation with Landmark Satellite Launch

Successful Launch of First Satellite Marks Critical Milestone in Deployment of Next Generation Earth Observation and Broad Area Change Detection System

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthDaily Analytics (EarthDaily) today announced the successful launch and initial contact with the first satellite of its EarthDaily Constellation, marking a major milestone in the deployment of its next generation Earth Observation system. Telemetry has been received, solar arrays have successfully deployed, and the satellite has transitioned to a safe attitude and is power positive.

This achievement begins the rollout of the world's most advanced end-to-end Earth Observation system, delivering scientifically calibrated, daily global imagery paired with advanced AI and analytics. The system is designed to unlock broad area change detection, enabling smarter decision making, and transforming how industries and governments monitor our planet.

This inaugural satellite is the first in a ten-satellite constellation. The remaining satellites are in the final stages of assembly and testing, with the full constellation expected to be operational next year, positioning EarthDaily for revenue generation across high-growth sectors.

"This is not just the start of a constellation, it's the beginning of a new era in Earth Observation, and a clear signal of our market readiness," said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily. "We are not just seeing the world as it is today; we will be predicting what it will be tomorrow. We've invested years in building this vision: a system capable of capturing the planet's changes with unmatched accuracy, every single day. This launch validates our technology and accelerates our path to becoming the leading provider of daily, AI-ready Earth intelligence."

"The successful launch of EarthDaily's first satellite marks an important milestone in the company's business plan," said Chandra Patel, Managing Partner of Antarctica Capital. "Antarctica Capital has been a proud supporter of the company and its mission to be a vertically integrated industry leader focused on leveraging its AI-ready data, software, and data analytics to provide high-quality insights of critical value to high-impact industries. We believe the EarthDaily Constellation will catalyze a new chapter in Earth Observation and we are excited to see EarthDaily Analytics leverage the creation of this proprietary database of content that is unmatched in the industry."

The EarthDaily Advantage: Superior Technology for Unmatched Insights

The EarthDaily Constellation is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality, daily global coverage across more than 20 spectral bands. This proprietary data, optimized for AI and advanced analytics, powers precise change detection and actionable insights across high-impact industries including:

Unlike existing offerings, EarthDaily's system delivers the capabilities of Sentinel-2 with higher resolution and daily revisit. Each satellite in the constellation is equipped with 16 advanced multi-sensor imagers, calibrated for precision Earth Observation to support global change detection at scale.

Key features include:

Osborne adds, "This is more than a launch. The EarthDaily Constellation is laying the foundation for the future of geospatial analytics and risk mitigation. By delivering consistent, AI-ready data daily, it enables customers to move beyond traditional Earth Observation and fully harness the power of data-driven intelligence. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of Antarctica Capital, who consistently shared in the vision of our relentless pursuit of what's possible."

About EarthDaily:EarthDaily Analytics is a global leader in Earth Observation, providing data and insights that empower industries and governments to make informed decisions for a more resilient future. With the launch of its groundbreaking EarthDaily Constellation, the company is revolutionizing how we monitor, understand, and interact with our planet.

Contact:For More InformationVisit: www.earthdaily.com/constellationContact: Tanya Cross VP of Global Marketing and Communications tanya.cross@earthdaily.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718539/EarthDaily_Satellite_Launch_Earth_Observation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337603/EarthDaily_updated_Logo.jpg

