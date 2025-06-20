Envision Energy enters French energy storage market as it is contracted to provide 120 MW / 240 MWh turnkey project for Kallista Energy

PARIS, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology for, wind turbines, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions, announced today that it has executed an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) agreement to supply 120 MW / 240 MWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage project in Saleux, located in the Hauts-de-France region of France for Kallista Energy, a European renewable energy producer.

The Saleux site will use Envision Energy's direct current (DC), alternating current (AC) and power conversion systems (PCS) to provide the power grid with frequency regulation services on the French transmission system operator RTE's reserve markets. This project marks Envision Energy's first independent battery energy storage contract in France, following recent successes in Europe. Beginning construction in June 2025, Envision Energy will supply a minimum of a 14 year long-term maintenance (LTSA) agreement, providing continuous presence in the region beyond the construction phase.

As the key component of the BESS project, the LFP battery cells will be supplied by AESC - a leading battery technology company headquartered in Japan. AESC has a state-of-the-art 10 GWh Gigafactory, located in Douai in the Hauts-de-France region in production since June 2025.

Henry Peng, Senior Vice President and President of Latin America and European Region, Envision Energy, said: "France is a key market for Envision Energy as we expand our presence across Europe, and our partnership with Kallista Energy marks a significant milestone in this journey. We are proud to deliver a fully integrated, turnkey energy storage solution tailored to the Saleux project. Backed by our advanced technology, EPC expertise, and a 14 year long-term service agreement, this project demonstrates our deep commitment to supporting grid stability and accelerating the transition to renewables with safe, reliable, and scalable energy solutions."

Frédéric Roche, President of Kallista Energy Group, said, "With the Saleux project, Kallista Energy adds another building block to the energy ecosystem needed to facilitate the integration of more renewable energy into the grid while ensuring its reliability. We must move beyond the misconception that electricity cannot be stored, in order to accelerate the deployment of renewables and the shift away from fossil fuels. Our group is working on other projects like Saleux to keep up the momentum."

Energy storage is rapidly expanding across Europe, and Envision Energy is at the forefront with advanced Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) that accelerate the integration of renewable energy into the grid. Leveraging Envision's deep technical expertise, our systems deliver critical capabilities such as grid-forming, black start functionality, and ancillary services that support grid stability and optimise power distribution. Built with a strong emphasis on proven design, safety, and long-term reliability, Envision's energy storage products are engineered for secure and dependable performance across their lifecycle, supporting the transition to a flexible, resilient, and net-zero energy future.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.