Europe's 2028 Reusable Packaging Mandate Creates a New Crisis: Who Washes the Cups?

BMI Korea, the 30-year high-pressure washing engineer from Korea says the bottleneck isn't collection — it's cleaning

HWASEONG, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 12, 2028, EU food service establishments offering takeaway must provide reusable packaging within a formal reuse system. Non-compliance risks fines and market restrictions. But one question remains: who washes the millions of cups now circulating through Europe's economy?

The EU generated 79.7 million tonnes of packaging waste in 2023 — 177.8 kg per citizen. Only 42.1% of plastic packaging was recycled. Global disposable cup demand will reach 491 billion units by 2028. The UK consumes 7 million cups daily, producing 30,000 tonnes of waste annually.

UNEP data shows reusable cups cut emissions by up to 69% versus single-use. The EU PPWR mandates waste reduction of 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035, and 15% by 2040. But washing infrastructure does not exist in most European markets.

BMI Korea, a 30-year manufacturer of high-pressure washing equipment, says it has solved this. Its HPW-5000 washes up to 5,000 reusable cups per hour at 50 BAR — five times faster than manual washing — without damaging cups. It installs at the front end of existing wash lines, requiring no full-line replacement.

The system has operated in Korea for over two years, replacing 4–5 manual workers per line. A unit is scheduled for delivery to Japan this October. BMI Korea holds 89+ installations across 28 countries, including lines for the world's leading bottled water brands.

"Reusable cups cut emissions 69% — but only if operators can wash them fast enough. Europe legislated the deadline. It has not built the washing capacity. That's the crisis we solve."— Sang Koo Lee, CEO, BMI Korea

Three models: HPW-5000 (5,000 cups/hr), HPW-1000 (1,000 cups/hr), and Lid Washer (1,000 lids/hr).

FAQ

Q: Where is it already operating?

A: Korea — 2+ years continuous operation. Japan — delivery October 2026. 89+ installations across 28 countries.

Q: What problem does it solve?

A: Manual pre-washing is the bottleneck — staff scrub cups by hand, slow and inconsistent. The HPW-5000 automates this at 5x speed, replacing 4–5 workers per line.

About BMI Korea

BMIKOREA (BMI4R CO., LTD) specializes in high-pressure washing equipment, with 89+ installations across 28 countries. www.bottlewasher.ai.kr

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europes-2028-reusable-packaging-mandate-creates-a-new-crisis-who-washes-the-cups-302874893.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.