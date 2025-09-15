circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

EverBridge Group and Cosmotec Forge Landmark Partnership

15 settembre 2025 | 02.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EverBridge Group announced an Exclusive Commercialization Partnership with Cosmotec Inc. (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of M3, Inc.; TSE: 2413) for the Japanese market.

This strategic collaboration underscores EverBridge Group's leadership in proprietary R&D, stringent regulatory compliance, and value-driven ecosystem collaboration, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy, further amplifying its international influence.

Simultaneously, the partnership underscores Cosmotec's best-in-class digital commercialization platform, which accelerates market access for international medical devices and enables targeted engagement with clinical end-users.

"EverBridge Group's portfolio demonstrates outstanding clinical efficiency and user-friendly design, aligning perfectly with Japanese physicians' pursuit of advanced therapeutic solutions," stated Suguru Ominato, CEO of Cosmotec. "By integrating M3's academic platforms with our localized commercialization expertise, we will accelerate the adoption of these devices across the Japanese market."

"Cosmotec's digital commercialization model delivers both efficiency and accessibility, which aligns perfectly with our vision for equitable healthcare innovation," said Jay Wang, CEO of EverBridge Group. "By navigating Japan's rigorous technical and regulatory landscape, this partnership not only delivers transformative solutions to patients but also enhances our global R&D synergy. Lowering barriers to advanced care through innovation and ecosystem collaboration remains central to our globalization journey."

About EverBridge Group

EverBridge Group is a leading medical technology group in Asia, committed to providing global customers with cutting-edge, high-quality, and affordable medical technologies. Our rapidly expanding product portfolio covers three major therapeutic areas: peripheral vascular, neuroscience, and oncology. Supported by Six specialized R&D and lean production centers, we offer top-tier OEM/ODM services in areas including balloons, catheters, stents, surface engineering, and active medical devices.

We collaborate extensively with outstanding enterprises worldwide, building a bridge for medical technology innovation between Asia and the rest of the world. Our goal is to offer healthcare professionals and patients globally better treatment options through advanced and accessible solutions.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.everbridgemed.com

Contact: Ann Chen, communications@everbridgemed.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764432/DSC02892.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/everbridge-group-and-cosmotec-forge-landmark-partnership-302553681.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, la vaccinazione non decolla: i dati
Elly Schlein a Giorgia Meloni. "Alimenta clima incandescente, irresponsabile" - Video
Gentiloni a Ventotene: "Toccherà all'Europa essere il baluardo della democrazia"
Tajani e Gasparri, sfida a racchettoni in spiaggia con l'eurodeputata Ppe Kircher - Video
"Lo abbiamo preso", Trump e l'annuncio sul killer di Charlie Kirk - Video
'Bella Ciao' sui proiettili del killer di Charlie Kirk - Video
News to go
Trump: "Droni russi in Polonia forse un errore"
News to go
Accordo da 300 miliardi di dollari tra OpenAI e Oracle
News to go
Prezzi degli alimenti tornano a crescere dopo due mesi: burro, olio e riso al top
News to go
Nasa, su Marte indizi di vita passata
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, in arrivo pioggia e temporali
News to go
Estate, turismo straniero +2,8%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza