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EYKON - Proven utility expertise, now with a new identity and ambition

31 agosto 2026 | 08.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHAM, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EYKON today unveiled its new brand, bringing to life the name introduced earlier this year and marking an important milestone in the company's evolution as an independent utility infrastructure technology business.

Building on the foundations of the former Landis+Gyr EMEA business, the new brand carries forward 130 years of Swiss-rooted utility expertise, bringing together expertise, capabilities and dedicated teams under a new name and a shared direction.As utilities face growing pressure to modernise networks, strengthen resilience and make better use of existing infrastructure, the challenge is no longer simply deploying more technology. It is making increasingly connected infrastructure work better."Our customers trust us because of the expertise, commitment and results we deliver," said Alexander Henschel, Chief Executive Officer of EYKON.

"EYKON builds on the strong position we have today and gives us a clear foundation to support our customers, develop the business and pursue the opportunities ahead."

The new brand reflects the broader role EYKON plays today, helping customers connect technology, data and expertise to make infrastructure work better.

Visitors to ENLIT will have the opportunity to experience EYKON first-hand, meet the experts and explore how the company is helping utilities address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of energy and water infrastructure.About EYKON

EYKON, formerly the Landis+Gyr EMEA business, operates as an independent utility infrastructure technology company built on more than 130 years of utility expertise. Headquartered in Switzerland, with a network of expert local teams, the company serves customers in more than 75 markets and supports over 100 million connected endpoints across the region.

Combining proven technology, deep utility expertise and real-world operational insight from one of the largest installed bases in EMEA, EYKON connects what utilities measure with how they operate. This helps customers gain greater visibility, make better decisions, maintain greater control and unlock more value from the infrastructure they already operate.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eykon---proven-utility-expertise-now-with-a-new-identity-and-ambition-302864729.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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