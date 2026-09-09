EZVIZ ushers in an era of smart convenience with its scenario-based smart entry portfolio, spanning innovative video doorbells, video doorphones, and gate openers

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As innovation showcases at IFA grow increasingly fierce, EZVIZ elevates the conversation with AI-powered technology and extensive product lineups designed for European families at Hall 1.2. Prioritizing users' needs, the company draws attention back on intuitive engagement and easy adoption, exemplified by its award-winning smart entry solutions for smart home convenience.

Extending its visual expertise and design philosophy across its wide collection of home access products, EZVIZ has refreshed the market with AI-powered video doorbells, video doorphones, and gate openers that address niche demands in entrance interaction. Further refining real-life scenarios, EZVIZ taps into users' deeply rooted needs and has created probably the most versatile smart entry lineup in the industry, tailored to European lifestyles regardless of family size or accommodation type. With international recognition for its flagship models and brand impact, EZVIZ has once again won the Digital Trends Publisher Awards for its smart entry family at IFA.

"We want our home technology offerings to go beyond smart cameras and extend to entry and daily convenience," said Jasmine Zhu, Product Manager of EZVIZ Europe. "With EZVIZ smart entry devices, we want European users to easily find the perfect match and enjoy true convenience from the very first moment they enter their homes."

The EP8 Ultra video doorbell continues to shine following the popularity of its launch just before IFA, thanks to its built-in AI screen. It's a powerful combination of advanced AI and pioneering design that targets specific entrances like apartment hallways, according to Zhu. Upgraded from dual-lens video doorbells that can see visitors and packages – still a rare innovation among current options – the EP8 Ultra features an interactive screen with AI characters for emotional connection, and on-device AI recognition of familiar faces for energy-saving understanding, making the entrance more connected and cared for than ever.

Beyond single-touchpoint options, EZVIZ also presents systematic solutions – video doorphones and gate openers – and excites audiences by spoiling upcoming models. Building on the success of the HP7 and HP7 Pro video doorphones, the HP7 Battery makes wireless connection a reality, freeing users from wiring and manual maintenance by powering itself with a battery and solar charging. It wipes out remaining concerns about embracing seamless unlocking and remote access management that might arise from complicated installation.

What's more, EZVIZ completes its systematic solutions for houses with driveways with the new HG1 250 Pro for arm-swing gates and the new HG3 300 Pro for cylinder-swing gates. Together with the HG2 600 Pro sliding gate openers, this lineup covers virtually all gate types with different weights and opening methods found in Europe, lowering the barriers to DIY-friendly smart access for more households.

Beyond smart entry, EZVIZ delivers an immersive experience of a futuristic smart home across its five product areas on site. For more information, visit EZVIZ's online booth.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-ushers-in-an-era-of-smart-convenience-with-its-scenario-based-smart-entry-portfolio-spanning-innovative-video-doorbells-video-doorphones-and-gate-openers-302872337.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.