Finalists in the 23rd Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Announced

World's Top Honors for Women Professionals to Be Presented in New York City on November 16

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalists were announced today in the 23rd annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, the world's top honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run. Visit http://Women.StevieAwards.com for a complete list of Finalists by category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are produced by the Stevie Awards, creators of The American Business Awards® and The International Business Awards®, among other business awards programs. The Stevies are widely regarded as the world's premier honors for achievement in the workplace.

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during an awards banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Monday, November 16. More than 400 winners, guests, and Stevie Awards judges from around the world are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast live.

More than 1,500 nominations were submitted this year by organizations and individuals for consideration in categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-run Workplace of the Year, among many others.

Nominations were submitted by organizations in 56 nations including Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Eswatini, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, United States Minor Outlying Islands, and Zimbabwe.

Among the many extraordinary organizations and women who have been recognized as Finalists, the following stand out as those with six or more Finalist nominations:

Cherishers 811 CIC, Rugeley, Staffordshire, United Kingdom — 23 awardsIBM, various locations — 20 awardsPurpol Marketing Ltd, Chippenham, Wiltshire, UK — 16 awardsThe Dr Z Functional Medicine Academy LLC, Sheridan, WY, USA — 14 awardsUnitedHealthcare Consumer Services, Eden Prairie, MN, USA — 12 awardsJared Dunscombe Foundation, Mount Eliza, VIC, Australia — 9 awardsSupernal World Creations, Naples, FL, USA — 9 awards4 Voices, Queensland, Australia — 8 awardsAdele M Anthony, Kearneys Spring, Australia — 8 awardsBlue Diamond Property Group, New South Wales, Australia — 8 awardsBELBİM, İstanbul, Türkiye — 7 awardsBRYGE AI, New York, NY, USA — 7 awardsDream Culture, Sydney, NSW, Australia — 7 awardsEmpowered Living Care, Sydney, Australia — 7 awardsEpique Realty, Houston, TX, USA — 7 awardsNational Talents Company, Khobar, Saudi Arabia — 7 awardsNikki Langman, Melbourne, Australia — 7 awardsThe Audacious Agency, Maroochydore, QLD, Australia — 7 awardsAccess Offshoring, Brisbane, Australia — 6 awardsAvahi Inc., San Francisco, CA, USA — 6 awardsAward Writing Services, Bali, Indonesia — 6 awardsExpand Your Empire, Fort Collins, CA, USA — 6 awardsInnovative Leadership Institute, Columbus, OH, USA — 6 awardsKatrina Wurm, Gisborne, Victoria, Australia — 6 awardsLead & Empower Her, Coronado, CA, USA — 6 awardsSyzygy - Life Directionist, Lake Munmorah, NSW, Australia — 6 awards

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists, to be announced on November 16 during the ceremony.

About the Stevie Awards

Since 2002, the Stevie Awards have been among the world's premier business awards programs, recognizing outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned."

The Stevie Awards include nine business awards programs:

Each year, the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success.

Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore+1 703 547 8389Nina@stevieawards.com

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