Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
First Documentary on Ecological Survey of Xianbin Jiao Released: If Xianbin Jiao Could Speak

01 settembre 2024 | 19.50
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30th, CMG Voice of the South China Sea released the first documentary on the ecological survey of Xianbin Jiao, titled "If Xianbin Jiao Could Speak".

From May to July 2024, a team of Chinese scientists conducted a professional marine ecological survey of Xianbin Jiao of the Nansha Qundao. The survey revealed that the coral reef ecosystem of Xianbin Jiao is generally healthy, with some localized damage. The six cays currently present are all naturally formed, with three expose above sea level at high tide. Claims that "China dumped coral debris at Xianbin Jiao and caused massive coral bleaching and death," are without any scientific or factual basis. The survey also found that frequent human activities in and around Xianbin Jiao pose significant threats to the health of the coral reef ecosystem in the area.

The Chinese-English bilingual documentary, If Xianbin Jiao Could Speak, features interviews with scientists and researchers involved in the remote sensing and on-site investigations of the project. Through firsthand footage and rigorous data comparisons, the documentary scientifically unravels the mystery of the broken corals at Xianbin Jiao, effectively refuting false accusations. It also calls on the Philippines to take concrete steps to restore the reef to its original tranquility and beauty.

In addition, audiences will experience the beauty of Xianbin Jiao for the first time through stunning aerial, underwater, and reef-top footage. The documentary offers an immersive glimpse into the natural and harmonious existence of rare species such as long-snouted spinner dolphins, green sea turtles, hawksbill turtles, and black-naped terns.

Official website link: https://vscs.cri.cn/20240831/ced5d693-50d9-f15f-1346-be87faa2ad97.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493890/The_poster_of_First_Documentary_on_Ecological_Survey_of_Xianbin_Jiao_Released_If_Xianbin_Jiao_Could.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-documentary-on-ecological-survey-of-xianbin-jiao-released-if-xianbin-jiao-could-speak-302235539.html

