FITUR 2026 brings together global tourism with more than 160 countries and 10,000 companies

Mexico joins FITUR 2026 as Partner Country in an edition bringing together 967 main exhibitors and marking an 11% rise in international participation.

The Knowledge Hub, FITUR Experience and the first International Summit on Communication and Tourism introduce the main innovations of a 46th edition boosting FITUR's position as the world's leading tourism fair.

MADRID, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madrid once again becomes the focal point of global tourism as it hosts the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), organised by IFEMA MADRID from 21–25 January 2026. In its 46th edition, FITUR strengthens its position as the sector's leading platform, highlighting both its international reach and its commitment to knowledge as a driver of industry transformation.

The figures unveiled at the press conference underscore FITUR's leadership: nine halls, more than 10,000 companies from 161 countries, 111 of them counting on official representation, (10% up on the 2025 edition) and 967 main exhibitors. Overall, FITUR has recorded an 11% rise in international participation.

FITUR also welcomes 18 new nations, largely from Africa and the Asia–Pacific, where participation has risen by 34% and 22% respectively. Standing out newcomers include Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Zanzibar, alongside regions from Germany and the United Kingdom.

FITUR 2026's figures reflect the strong global momentum across the tourism industry. According to UN Tourism, between January and September 2025 the sector welcomed more than 1.1 billion international travellers, surpassing pre‑pandemic records set in 2019.

The Knowledge Hub and Fitur's latest projects

In this context, FITUR 2026 strengthens its role as a key forum for industry debate with several major additions. The most relevant is the new Knowledge Hub, located in Hall 12 and open throughout the fair. Conceived as the strategic hub for tourism insight, it features eight auditoriums, ten conference programmes, more than 200 sessions and over 250 high‑level speakers.

The Knowledge Hub will also host further highlights, including FITUR Experience, focused on experiential tourism as one of the sector's most dynamic drivers of change, and the first International Summit on Communication and Tourism, which analyses the challenges facing tourism communication alongside experts and representatives from both the public and private sectors. In addition, the Travel Technology Area has doubled in size and will bring together more than 190 leading innovation companies.

Economic impact and visitor outlook

Strong participation points to a significant turnout, with forecasts exceeding 150,000 professionals and close to 100,000 public visitors over the weekend. FITUR remains a major economic engine for Madrid, generating €487 million in its previous edition.

Mexico, FITUR 2026 Partner Country

Mexico will be the Partner Country of FITUR 2026, with a prominent presence at the Fair at a time when its tourism sector grew by 13.9% between January and September 2025, according to SECTUR, and with the aim of securing its position as the world's fifth most visited destination.

Sustainability, accessibility and an open weekend

FITUR 2026 expects to connect the tourism industry with other sectors while addressing key challenges across its 11 specialised sections. (Full programme here):

FITUR will introduce a fast‑track entrance at the South‑East access to facilitate professional entry and is encouraging the use of public transport, supported by increased services on Metro Line 8.

Over the weekend, FITUR will open its doors to travellers with a full programme of activities, workshops and experiences, reinforcing its status as the sector's major public celebration.

More information at https://www.ifema.es/en/fitur

About FITUR

FITUR, the International Tourism Trade Fair, is one of the leading global events in the tourism industry and has been held in Madrid since 1981. Each year, it brings together industry professionals, companies, destinations, and international organizations to showcase trends, innovations, and business opportunities. Organized by IFEMA MADRID, FITUR has established itself as a global benchmark for driving and promoting tourism.

