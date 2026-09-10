Foton Motor to Exhibit at Hannover IAA with All-Star Lineup, Entering a New Stage of In-Depth Global Expansion for Chinese Commercial Vehicles

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week (September 14), IAA Transportation 2026, the world's largest commercial vehicle trade fair, will open in Hannover, Germany. Foton Motor, which has ranked first in China's commercial vehicle industry for 21 consecutive years, will exhibit with its largest lineup ever.

Strong Lineup Targeting Global Markets

Over 460 Chinese companies are exhibiting at this IAA. Foton's largest-ever lineup includes 7 new energy vehicles and 6 self-developed core components. FOTON GALAXUS R9 PHEV has completed field tests in Spain, and the CAVAN C1 has been launched overseas. Other models making their overseas public debut include the hydrogen-and-electric capable CAVAN BEACON heavy truck, eGALAXUS D3 (Sweeper) medium truck, DAYSTAR light truck, TUNLAND V9 PHEV pickup, and eAURORA bus. Components include power batteries, e-drive axles, and electric controls for heavy vehicles, e-drive axles for light vehicles, low-voltage vehicle controllers, and megawatt charging stations. Foton will also hold its global 13 millionth vehicle delivery, BEACON global launch, and announce its "European Strategy."

From Broad Coverage to In-Depth Advancement

Foton has ranked first in China's commercial vehicle exports for 15 consecutive years. Its products and services cover over 140 countries and regions, with 32 localized factories globally. In 2025, total exports reached 165,000 units; from January to August 2026, exports hit 149,000 units, up 44.3% year-on-year.

A New Chinese Solution for Global Market Restructuring

Foton is arguably the Chinese commercial vehicle maker with the most complete new energy lineup. Multiple pure electric light trucks and vans have obtained WVTA EU certification. Cavan new energy products are accelerating into 15 European countries and high-potential markets like Australia and New Zealand. Foton has established localized factories in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, with 18 regional and national parts centers, forming a full-chain closed loop from sales to maintenance to charging.

Under its overseas 3040 strategy, Foton aims to achieve annual overseas sales of 400,000 units by 2030, with new energy products accounting for 30%, entering a new stage of systematic global expansion.

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