FP Markets wins three awards at the Global Forex Awards 2026

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Forex and CFD broker FP Markets has been recognised with three prestigious distinctions at the Global Forex Awards 2026, earning: 'Best Value Broker – Global', 'Most Transparent Broker – Asia', and 'Most Transparent Broker – Latam'.

The awards ceremony took place on 15 September 2026 at the Amara Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus, bringing together leading companies and industry professionals from across the global trading and fintech industry. Now in their eighth year, the Global Forex Awards recognise brokers and trading providers that deliver exceptional service, innovation, and trusted solutions.

The triple win highlights FP Markets' global reach, competitive trading conditions, and commitment to delivering a reliable trading experience to traders across markets.

John Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at FP Markets, said: "In an industry where competition is intense, being voted Best Value Broker globally, alongside Most Transparent Broker in both Asia and Latam, is a reflection of what our clients experience day to day." He added: "These wins showcase the dedication of our teams across every region we operate in, and our commitment to delivering value for our clients with the transparency they rely on."

With over two decades of industry experience and more than 80 awards earned to date, FP Markets continues to strengthen its global presence, investing in advanced trading technologies and broadening its product offering. Looking ahead, the company continues to prioritise innovation and the client-focussed approach that has been at the core of its philosophy since inception.

About FP Markets

FP Markets is a global, multi-regulated, award-winning broker established in Sydney, Australia in 2005 and headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. The broker offers 10,000+ CFD instruments across seven asset classes, available on industry-leading platforms including MetaTrader 4/5, TradingView, and cTrader.

FP Markets' regulatory presence includes, among others, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

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