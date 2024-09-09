Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
France's Top Innovative Startup Event Dives in to CES Tech Trends - Most Powerful Tech Show Returns to Paris for France Digitale's FDDay

10 settembre 2024 | 00.41
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association ® (CTA) and France Digitale, the leading startup association in Europe, are once again partnering to co-host CES Tech Trends, a global kickoff event for CES 2025. CES Tech Trends will be held on September 18, 2024 at the Musée des Arts Forains in Paris during France Digitale'sFDDay 2024, a top innovation event that convenes European entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends in business, tech, and society. CES Tech Trends will preview what to expect at CES 2025. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2025 returns to Las VegasJanuary 7-10, 2025.

"We are thrilled to return to Paris for CES Tech Trends, kicking off the road to CES 2025 with a showcase of French innovation that's solving some of the world's biggest challenges," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "We look forward to our renewed partnership with France Digitale and to seeing the best of France's dynamic innovation ecosystem."

CES Tech Trends will feature conference programming highlighting entrepreneurship and its global impact, the latest market research, and the fastest-growing global tech trends leading into CES 2025.

FDDay stands as the most exciting startup "family reunion" in Europe and returns for its 12th edition in 2024. This year, over 4000 founders, investors and innovation leaders will gather to inspire creativity, close deals with partners, network, and raise funds with investors.

"We are very happy to partner once again with CTA to co-host the CES Tech Trends during our FDDay in Paris. It's a tremendous recognition of the importance of the French innovation ecosystem in the world and its strategic role crafting the new trends driving tech in 2024 and beyond." said Maya Noël, managing director, France Digitale.

French innovation continues to drive groundbreaking advances in the global technology industry. More than 215 French companies, including 180 startups, exhibited at CES 2024, making the French startup delegation among the largest at the 2024 show.

Registration to attend CES Tech Trends and FDDay 2024 in Parisis open. For more information, visit www.francedigitale.org. For the latest information on CES 2025, visit CES.tech.

About France Digitale:Founded in 2012, France Digitale is the largest startup association in Europe, bringing together over 2000 startups and investors (venture capitalists and business angels).

The association's goal is to help build Europe's future tech champions by uniting and raising the voice of those who innovate to change the face of the world. France Digitale is co-presided by Frédéric Mazzella, Chairman and founder of BlaBlacar, and Benoist Grossmann, CEO of Eurazeo. Learn more on www.francedigitale.org.

About CES®:   CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.    

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®: As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212991/CES_CTA_Logo1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frances-top-innovative-startup-event-dives-in-to-ces-tech-trends---most-powerful-tech-show-returns-to-paris-for-france-digitales-fdday-302242698.html

in Evidenza