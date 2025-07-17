Freepoint Eco-Systems and Source One Agree to Enter into Long-Term Collaboration to Develop Pretreatment Infrastructure for Advanced Recycling of Plastic Waste

STAMFORD, Conn. and LONDON and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Eco-Systems International Ltd (Freepoint Eco-Systems) and Source One GmbH (Source One) have agreed to enter into a long-term collaboration agreement to develop multiple pretreatment facilities to treat waste streams, such as post-consumer waste (PCR), to support the growth of pyrolysis infrastructure across Europe.

Under the agreement, Freepoint Eco-Systems plans to build a network of pretreatment installations in key European markets, with Source One acting as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor. These facilities will convert mixed plastic waste into high-quality feedstock suitable for both advanced and mechanical recycling.

Source One has developed a unique, high-standard pretreatment concept that has already been proven in commercial-scale operation to be capable of producing feedstock that meets the requirements of both pyrolysis and mechanical processing. Designed to handle complex waste streams, such as mixed plastic packaging and flexible films, the system reduces energy use and environmental impact and sets a new benchmark for quality, operational efficiency, and compliance with evolving regulatory expectations.

"This collaboration marks the beginning of a strategic partnership focused on unlocking the value of plastic waste," said Jacco de Haas, Chief Commercial Officer, Recycling Europe, at Freepoint Eco-Systems. "By combining our feedstock strategy with Source One's best-in-class pretreatment platform, we are building critical infrastructure that enables pyrolysis to scale commercially and competitively."

The planned cooperation agreement aligns with Freepoint Eco-Systems' broader ambition to become a leading supplier of feedstock for advanced recycling in Europe. Material from these facilities will supply Freepoint Eco-Systems' own pyrolysis plants and support other upcycling initiatives across the continent.

"Partnering with Freepoint Eco-Systems provides the crucial capacity needed to make resource-efficient plastic use reality across Europe," says Kai Hoyer, founder and CEO of Source One GmbH. "Together, we're advancing the circular economy by leveraging cutting-edge recycling technologies and accelerating the high-quality recovery and reuse of plastics."

The Agreement establishes a foundation for infrastructure aligned with European regulatory drivers, including the Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan, and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which mandate the increased use of recycled content in plastic packaging. By addressing a key bottleneck in the plastic value chain, the collaboration between Freepoint Eco-Systems and Source One aims to strengthen material recovery while enabling the responsible use of plastic resources across Europe.

About Freepoint Eco-SystemsFreepoint Eco-Systems and its related companies are affiliates of Freepoint Commodities LLC, a global commodities merchant providing supply chain management services and eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Among other things, Freepoint Eco-Systems is in the business of helping companies and waste collectors improve their collection and disposal of plastic waste by upcycling it into a valuable commodity. Freepoint Eco-Systems and its related companies are engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com

About Source OneSource One is an operational consulting company in environmental, resource and sustainability issues. With a holistic approach, innovative technologies, and measurable results, Source One closes material cycles – with maximum ecological and economic efficiency. Source One thus acts as a global interface between the players along the entire value chain of the circular economy. Since 2019, Source One has been successfully implementing circular economy solutions, waste management and recycling projects for brand manufacturers, producers, retailers, municipalities, governments, and consumers in more than 20 countries. Find out more at www.s-one.de.

