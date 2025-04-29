circle x black
Martedì 29 Aprile 2025
From the Creators of Bird Buddy Comes Wonder Blocks: A Smart Nature Observatory - Now Available for Pre-Order on Kickstarter

29 aprile 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Wonder Blocks — a system of beautifully designed pollinator habitats — is paired with the Petal camera, which observes and narrates the living nature around you, transforming any yard into an intelligent, living observatory.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Bird Buddy, makers of the world's first smart bird feeder and TIME's Best Invention of 2023, today announced the launch of Wonder Blocks: a beautifully designed, smart modular habitat system for pollinators, paired with Petal, a detachable AI-powered nature camera. Together, Wonder Blocks and Petal form a unique Smart Nature Observatory — now available for pre-order on Kickstarter.

A New Kind of Nature Tech 

Wonder Blocks is a smart, modular system that empowers people to create thriving ecosystems for pollinators in their own backyards, balconies, or gardens. Each component blends science-backed habitat design with elegant form — offering food, shelter, and hydration to species like solitary bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

At the center of every setup is Petal, a compact, AI-powered camera that identifies over 2,000 species in real time — from pollinators and birds to native plants — and transforms those moments into narrated, BBC Earth–style mini documentaries through its built-in storytelling engine, Nature's Voice.

"Following two incredibly successful Bird Buddy Kickstarter campaigns and the fulfillment of over 500,000 orders, we're thrilled to be back with an entirely new product line," said Franci Zidar, co-founder and CEO of Bird Buddy. "Wonder Blocks is about more than just observing nature — it's about understanding it, and helping it thrive. This is conservation made accessible, emotional, and intelligent."

Features of the Wonder Block System: 

Features of Petal: The Smart AI Camera 

Petal and Wonder Blocks are now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, starting at $129, with shipping expected in mid-2026. 

Media Kit Available for Download: Link

Follow Petal and Wonder Blocks::Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

About Bird Buddy 

Bird Buddy is on a mission to inspire a global passion for conservation by strengthening our relationship with the nature surrounding our own homes. Through their range of products and services, Bird Buddy is providing new ways to make a lasting and measurable positive impact on our local biodiversity. Bird Buddy has now delivered over a billion moments of nature to Bird Buddy users, and have touched millions of other people around the world with the help of our community. Over 285,000 units have been shipped worldwide. To learn more, visit

www.mybirdbuddy.com

Press Contact: Rhian Humphries | rhian.humphries@mybirdbuddy.com | 408-412-2957

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674811/Bird_Buddy.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675360/Bird_Buddy.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675361/Bird_Buddy.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674810/Bird_Buddy_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-the-creators-of-bird-buddy-comes-wonder-blocks-a-smart-nature-observatory---now-available-for-pre-order-on-kickstarter-302440634.html

