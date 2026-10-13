GCCL and LabConnect Sign MOU to Expand Global Clinical Trial Collaboration

Linking North American and Asia-Pacific Capabilities to Support Joint Sales and Project Execution

SEOUL, South Korea and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCCL, a South Korea-based leading global clinical trial central laboratory represented by CEO Kwan-goo Cho, announced today that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with LabConnect on October 12 to expand global clinical trial collaboration. LabConnect is a global central laboratory and clinical trial samples solutions partner.

Built on a collaborative relationship spanning more than 20 years, this agreement aims to improve the operational efficiency of global clinical trial projects by linking the regional capabilities and expertise of both companies across North America and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The signing ceremony, held at GCCL's headquarters, was attended by key executives from both organizations, including GCCL CEO Kwan-goo Cho and from LabConnect, Jeff Mayhew, Founder and Strategic Commercial Advisor, and Joshua Gentile, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Sales and Marketing. During the event, the two companies shared their core services and future visions, discussing key collaborative initiatives, including:

Under this agreement, GCCL and LabConnect plan to establish a mutual collaboration framework leveraging their respective regional strengths and partner relationships. Furthermore, the companies intend to drive joint sales and marketing initiatives while setting up shared systems and processes for client responses and project management.

"Through this collaboration with GCCL, we expect to simplify and orchestrate complex studies conducted in South Korea and the Asia-Pacific region," said Jeff Mayhew, Founder and Strategic Commercial Advisor of LabConnect. "Pairing GCCL's laboratory and logistics strength with our global alliance of clinical and specialty laboratories, along with proactive sample logistics oversight and intervention, provides sponsors a more coordinated path for multi-regional studies."

Kwan-goo Cho, CEO of GCCL, stated, "This MOU marks the starting point of connecting GCCL's execution capabilities in the APAC region with LabConnect's comprehensive global alliance of clinical and specialty laboratories. We are committed to building a practical collaborative framework spanning joint sales, project execution, and client management to accelerate our global clinical trial business."

About LabConnect

LabConnect® is a global central laboratory services and clinical trial sample solutions partner, connecting the full sample journey, from biomarker strategy and custom kitting through testing, storage, and submission-ready data. The company combines scientific and operational expertise, its global alliance of clinical and specialty laboratories, worldwide logistics oversight, and integrated data services to support routine and specialized testing across complex global studies. LabConnect helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research organizations reduce operational risk, improve study predictability, and generate meaningful insights from each sample. Visit LabConnect.com.

About GCCLGCCL, a subsidiary of the GC Group, is a leading clinical trial sample analysis provider offering an integrated "one-stop lab solution" with central, bioanalysis, and BSL-3 labs under one system. With tailored solutions, GCCL delivers precise and efficient analytical services across all phases of clinical trials, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in new drug development. Leveraging advanced platforms and LIMS, the company supports partners across Asia and beyond with customized and compliant solutions. In recognition of its leadership, GCCL recently received Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the Asia-Pacific clinical sample analysis services industry.

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