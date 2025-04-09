circle x black
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 14:12
Comunicato stampa

Gear Up for Nintendo Switch 2: PlayVital Debuts Next-Gen Grip Cases

09 aprile 2025 | 11.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Designed for Switch 2: Unparalleled Grip, Protection, and Comfort

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayVital, a leading innovator in gaming accessories, has announced the launch of its latest product line, specifically designed for the successor of Nintendo Switch — the Switch 2. Addressing the need for better handheld comfort with larger-screen devices, the new collection features four distinct series of protective cases with ergonomic grip designs. These include the METEOR Series rubberized grip protective cases, the BEYOND-GRIP Series with interchangeable grips, the PURE Series minimalist solid rubberized protective cases, and the RANGER Series — the ergonomic grip case for the new Joy-Con can be detached.

These products are tailored to enhance the handheld gaming experience under different user preferences.

The highlight of the collection is the BEYOND-GRIP Series Interchangeable Grips Protective Case, which features two distinct grip designs:

"The Switch 2 will make a new era for handheld gaming, and at PlayVital, we aim to complement this evolution with premium accessories," said Ray Zhu, Founder of PlayVital. "We not only focus on functionality, but also care about the comfort and sense of connection gamers feel every time they grip their console."

Meet more PlayVital's new products for Nintendo Switch 2:

In addition to the featured grip cases, PlayVital is also preparing a wider range of protective solutions tailored for different styles and preferences. From minimalist designs to more expressive options, the upcoming lineup aims to offer something for every kind of gamers.

For the latest updates, follow PlayVital on its official social media channels.Instagram(@playvitalgaming),X(@PlayVitalGaming),Facebook(@PlayVital)

Press Kit: https://pv.cool/for-nintendo-switch-2-accessories

About PlayVital: Designed to perfectly fit, protect and optimize a gamer's controller, PlayVital provides the most personalized game play experience ever. A wide selection of accessories, colors and styles are available for all the top gaming systems. More info is at www.PlayVital.com.

Media Contact Info:sns@playvital.com www.playvital.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657392/PR3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657395/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gear-up-for-nintendo-switch-2-playvital-debuts-next-gen-grip-cases-302423166.html

