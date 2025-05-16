circle x black
Venerdì 16 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:40
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

GEDU Global Education's Group CEO, Dr Vishwajeet Rana Recognised with Lifetime Achievement Award

16 maggio 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEDU Global Education Group CEO, Dr Vishwajeet Rana, has been recognised by the POWER 100 and British Asians Who's Who Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2025.

The announcement was made at a gala dinner at the Savoy Hotel, London, on Saturday.

The awards recognise members of the UK's Asian communities making contributions across key sectors, contributing to cultural and economic growth.

Dr Rana said he was honoured that his work across the global education sector was being recognised.

"Across the GEDU Group, we work tirelessly to ultimately change lives through education," said Dr Rana.

"This is a significant undertaking, so we focus on providing access to education to as many students as possible while maintaining the academic quality and student experience.

"We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality education, regardless of location or economic situation.

"GEDU operates in 15 countries with over 75,000 students, and 3,000 full-time employees.

"We offer a range of educational opportunities, including the full range from K12 to Higher Education qualifications, PhDs, apprenticeships and language schools, spanning countries including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

"I am extremely grateful that the work we do has been recognised on this scale."

Dr Rana completed his MBA at Ohio University and gained an MS and PhD from Stevens Institute of Technology. While working for HSBC in New York, Dr Rana executed a number of complex cross-border equity-/debt-structured investments and financing transactions in the UK, Canada, Australia, South Africa and Hong Kong.

Dr Rana was appointed as an Honorary Member of the Advisory Board of UNITAR's Division for People and Social Inclusion, as a result of his work in Higher Education to widen participation and enable social mobility. He has also written a textbook, "Dr Rana on Applied Corporate Valuation & Financial Modelling."

GEDU's portfolio is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students. Education is transformative, and this is what drives the group.

For more information on GEDU, visit: Home - Gedu Global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688518/Dr_Rana_Lifetime_Achievement.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gedu-global-educations-group-ceo-dr-vishwajeet-rana-recognised-with-lifetime-achievement-award-302456946.html

